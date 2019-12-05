Jingle Falls holiday happenings

Jingle Falls USA continues this weekend with a couple of big events in downtown Niagara Falls.
The Niagara PAL Santa Dash takes place Saturday morning while the second annual Festival of Slice takes over the conference center on Saturday night.
The collaborative three-day holiday festival, celebrating its third year in downtown, continues Saturday and Dec. 14.
The Santa Dash kicks things off with registration at 7 a.m. at the Sheraton Niagara Falls on Third Street. The race begins at 9 a.m. Also starting at 9 a.m. is the Niagara PAL Basket Auction at the Sheraton Niagara Falls.
A Deck the Halls Holiday Vendor event is being held at Power City Eatery from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. up the way on Third Street.
A host of other holiday activities will take place throughout the day on Old Falls Street as well as the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute.
The Festival of Slice begins at 5 p.m inside the Conference & Event Center Niagara Falls, at 101 Old Falls St.
Admission is free with 19 Niagara County pizzerias participating. Each vendor will sell both cheese and a variety of specialty pizzas in party-size slices. Tickets will be sold for $1 each and each ticket can be redeemed for one slice of pizza.
