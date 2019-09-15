Kenan Center launching Niagara BBQ Brew Fest

The Kenan Center will be holding a new event this Saturday — the Niagara Barbeque Brew Fest.
The 21 and over event will feature local BBQ restaurants, locally made craft beer and live music. The outdoor event will be held on the Kenan Center campus, alongside the Kenan Arena on Beattie Avenue from 3 to 7 p.m.
“We are excited to provide another fun event for the adults in our community, while highlighting our regional BBQ and craft beer offerings,” Kenan Center Public Relations and Marketing Manager Parrish Gibbons Herzog said. “This will be the perfect way to enjoy the last days of warmer weather with a fresh beer, and some delicious food.”
The event includes complimentary samples from local restaurants including One Eyed Jacks BBQ, and Calhoon’s Pub which is launching its new Bumper’s Mighty BBQ Sauce. Restaurants onsite include Brickyard Pub and BBQ, R&R BBQ Catering, Parkers Pit and Roaming Bison Tavern.
Samples of locally made beer provided by BuffaLocal are also included into the ticket price, with the opportunity to purchase full pints of beer too. Breweries include Flying Bison Brewing Company, 12 Gates Brewing Company, Community Beer Works, Big Ditch Brewing Company, New York Beer Project, Brickyard Brewery and BlackBird Ciderworks.
Music will be provided by Freightrain, an original classic blues band representing the talents of WNY with musicians Robert "Freightrain" Parker, Grace Lougen, Greg Leech and Diana Nowak-Riffel. Outdoor yard games will be onsite, and the installation of the Kenan Member Mural Project will be taking place by muralist Christopher Kameck. Guest vendors like Kissed By The Sun Spices will be available to add a little more flavor to your plate.
The event is rain or shine, with the rain location planned for inside. For tickets and more information interested parties can visit www.kenancenter.org or call 433-2617. Individual tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door of the event. All proceeds from the event support the Kenan Center Campus, including the Kenan Center Montessori Preschool, the Taylor Theater, the Kenan House Gallery and the Kenan Arena.
