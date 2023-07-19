Eighteen-year-old King Beanz, aka Anthony Howard Jr., newly minted Lockport High School graduate, brought home to the Lock City the Best Dance Song trophy from the 716 Music Awards on July 15.
The award program, now in its second year, is intended to highlight people in the music arena from the 716 area code. It has been compared to the BET awards program, only more local.
Howard was nominated in seven of 22 categories and brought home the dance trophy for “Life of the Party,” which has been streamed more than 100,000 times and is on his album “Birth of King.”
This year’s 716 Music Award winners are:
— King Vvs, Best New Artist of the Year.
— Amber Simone, Best Female Artist.
— Ponzo Houdini, Best Male Artist.
— Jrey Cash with Respectfully, Best Video.
— Cazino Ceez, Battle Rapper of the Year.
— Marcus Lee, Hustler of the Year.
— Rashad KingShad Howard, DJ of the Year.
— Gwop Nation, Record Label of the Year.
— Nova Vision, Videographer of the Year.
— 14 Mafia Records, Music Group of the Year.
— Ponzo Houdini with Rich Energy, Album of the Year.
— AP, Engineer of the Year.
— I am Pretty Bulli, Best Lyricist of the Year.
— Jay Exodus featuring Young Deji, Best Collaboration of the Year.
— Elijah Hooks, Best Producer of the Year.
— Cristofer Melendez, Latin Artiste of the Year.
— King Beanz, Dance Song of the Year.
— Black Den Movement, Live Band of the Year.
— Let’s Talk by Alphamale Champ, Podcast of the Year.
— Jaali Cypher, Best Live Performance.
— 716 Live, Media Company of the Year.
— JRey Cash, Best Track of the Year.
