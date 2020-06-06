Lessons from the heart  

Without an annual exam, I wouldn’t have known my condition could be life-threatening.
When my yearly well visit to my primary doctor came around, I was going to cancel. A waste of time and money, I reasoned, since I felt great. But a routine visit and an astute doctor saved me from a life with an oxygen tank. I thank the little voice in my head for insisting that I keep my appointment.
My book, “Written from the Heart,” chronicles my travels from my annual visit to a cardiologist and finally a surgeon.
Each chapter ends with a lesson I learned that may be applicable to any type of surgery. I want to help you avoid the pitfalls I found as I blindly meandered my way to better health.
I thought being symptom-free meant I didn’t have a problem. I had no warnings and I’m fairly active and eat healthy. How about you?
Are you like me and resistant to spending money on a co-pay for a test you think is useless? I prefer using extra money to go out to eat.
My husband, Paul, heard the message on the machine regarding my appointment for an echo-cardiogram.
“I’m not keeping it,” I said.
“Why not?” said the man who avoids all medical appointments.
“Because I feel FINE,” I replied.
“It’s a good idea to go, “ he said as he grabbed his car keys to head out for the day.
That important test diagnosed a problem I didn’t know existed.
By the way, he never said it, but I would have said it to him. Four words: I told you so.
Did you know it’s a good idea to keep paper copies of any pre-operative medical tests with the person accompanying you the day of surgery? I didn’t do it. Lying on the hospital bed, with a skimpy gown, my tests went missing. Luckily they were found and my anxiety was replaced with relief.
Time for surgery. The room I occupied had other patients waiting their turn to be operated on. Soon, I was on my way. Even though I was medicated for relaxation purposes, my brain still functioned. The wheels of the hospital bed bounced me down the hall. The scent of antiseptic reached my nostrils, which jarred my senses again. My eyes flew open and my voice came out.
“Where’s the person who is putting my heart on a machine?” I asked as I was wheeled into the operating room.
I saw a hand rise behind one of the many medical machines staring me in the face.
“Keep me alive,” I said.
I received a thumbs-up and a wink from the man behind the machine.
As part of my recovery protocol, medical personnel told me to blow into a spirometer, an instrument for measuring the air capacity of the lungs. Have you ever been told by a medical personnel to do something to improve your health? I didn’t comply. Here’s an excerpt from my book when I side-stepped medical advice.
• • •
Spirometer
“Have you used your spirometer today?” the nurse asked as she pumped my arm for another blood pressure. I could hear the air expand as if each breath it took was on its own.
“Yes,” I answered truthfully.
I grabbed the spirometer, taking a deep inhale and watched the blue ball elevate.
“How high did you get the ball?” she questioned me as I heard the Velcro separate the blood pressure cuff from my arm.
Pointing to the spot, I said, “ Right around here.”
Placing her finger in a higher position, she said, “To avoid fluid in your lungs, you need to keep it at here,”
“Okay,” I replied.
“I’m serious,” she half scolded. “You don’t want to have water in your lungs.”
“Okay,” I tried keeping the irritation out of my voice.
But I wasn’t listening. It wasn’t going to happen to me.
Until it did.
• • •
My Lesson Learned: Don’t fake it. Do what the professionals ask even when you see no value in it.
Sharing my experiences will hopefully help you avoid the pitfalls I found when I blindly roamed my way to full recovery.
Joanna Torreano of Lockport is a former teacher from the Niagara-Wheatfield school district and host of "Studio One" at LCTV. Her book, "From the Heart," is available at Amazon.com.
