Lewiston Art Fest applications available

Contributed photoArtist Kelsey Merkle works during this past year's Lewiston Art Festival.

Applications are now available for the 54th annual Lewiston Art Festival which will be held Aug. 8 and 9 on Center Street in Lewiston.

More than 175 professional artists will take part, displaying and selling their work and compete for $6,000 in a wide variety of categories.

The application deadline is March 15.

Applications and instructions can be obtained by phone at 754-0166, at www.artcouncil.org or by email at director@artcouncil.org.

Tags

Recommended for you