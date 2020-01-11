Lewiston Art Fest applications available

Applications are now available for the 54th annual Lewiston Art Festival which will be held Aug. 8 and 9 on Center Street in Lewiston.
More than 175 professional artists will take part, displaying and selling their work and compete for $6,000 in a wide variety of categories.
The application deadline is March 15.
Applications and instructions can be obtained by phone at 754-0166, at www.artcouncil.org or by email at director@artcouncil.org.
