Lewiston Art Festival returns this weekend

The Lewiston Art Festival is back! After 2020, the lost year, we are excited to present this signature Lewiston event with some modifications and following CDC guidelines. Lewiston’s reputation as a thriving arts community and cultural epicenter is due in no small part to the annual Lewiston Art Festival, sponsored by Lewiston Council on the Arts (www.artcouncil.org)
Now in it’s 55th year, the festival will take place 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday and will showcase the work of more than 130 professional and student artists representing nine states.
In keeping with our commitment to foster the development of young artists, College Alley will again feature the work of high school and college students near 8th Street and provides them with an opportunity to gain exhibiting experience without adhering to the more stringent requirements for professional artists. Don’t miss this chance to start collecting the work of these emerging artists.
Modern Corporation generously co-sponsors the “Modern Art Awards” given in seven categories including; painting, photography, graphic arts, sculpture, mixed media, artistic crafts (ceramics, wood, fiber, glass) and jewelry. The Michael McMahon Memorial Award will be given to a watercolor artist and is sponsored by friends of McMahon who was a well known instructor and watercolorist.
A Best Booth award is also chosen. This year's judges are Fay Northrop, retired art teacher and Ed Cardoni, ED Hallwalls Contemporary Art Center.
The pedestrian-friendly layout will close Center Street to cars from 4th to 8th streets, and fill the village streets with art and music. The Barroom Buzzards and the 12/8 Path Band will add their musical merriment to the festival.
Hennepin Park Gazebo will be transformed into an Iroquois Market that brings to life the rich culture of our Haudenosaunee friends and neighbors. Join us for a celebration of traditional and contemporary Native American culture expressed through art, music, drumming and dance, featuring our Host and Emcee, Randy Greene, the Niagara River Iroquois Dancers, Dan Hill (flute), Haudenosaunee Singers, and singer/ song writers, Mark Porter & Darryl Tonemah.
Again this year, because of Covid restrictions, Chalk YOUR Walk Competition has gone virtual. We opened up the competition to anyone in New York state and people could compete from the comfort of their driveway, parking lot, path, or park. This year's theme was Imagine, Explore & Create! Judges will select the Best of Show winner ($500 prize) and all the submissions will be posted on our Lewiston Arts Council Facebook page. People’s Choice Award ($250) will be determined by online voting. Winners will be announced at the Festival at 4 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.
Don’t forget to visit the Information Booth at 5th & Center to pick up this years colorful Art Festival t-shirt. The 2021 image is designed by artist, Lori DeFazio to commemorate the 55th Art Festival so stop by and meet her in person at booth # 721 located near the Stone House.
While you're there, visit the ArtZone located next to the Information Booth. Its all about making it fun for the kids! The Lewiston Public Library will sponsor a free, hands-on art activity so while you're 'in the Zone' kids of all ages can make a piece of sand art jewelry.
For the safety and comfort of our two and four legged friends, we strongly discourage bringing non service dogs to the festival.
— Lewiston Council on the Arts
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.