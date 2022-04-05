Lewiston Jazz Fest back on a high note

After a two-year hiatus, the Northwest Jazz Festival in Lewiston will return on Aug. 26 and 27.
The event highlights local, international and North American jazz artists including Sally Terrell, John di Martino, Stacey Kent, Corrine Mammana, Allison Au, Emmet Cohen and Joey DeFrancesco.
The last jazz festival took place in 2019 with a two-year break due to COVID-19 restrictions.
In 2021 there wasn’t a full festival, however, local musicians were hired to perform in Lewiston. This year the board of directors will celebrate the festival’s 20-year anniversary alongside Northwest Bank as the presenting sponsor and an impressive listing of supportive businesses and organizations. The 2022 music line-up is curated by Music Director Tony Zambito.
“The headliners this year are all incredibly shining stars in the jazz world who have demonstrated creative resourcefulness in overcoming the pandemic,” he said. "We are excited to have Grammy nominees and a Juno Award winner on the Main Stage this year."
Musicians with local roots being welcomed back include DeFrancesco whose father, Papa John was a Niagara Falls legend.
Jazz vocalist Terrell, who is also from this area, will be playing as well as jazz pianist di Martino.
The Main Stage lineup:
Aug. 26
• Jazz vocalist/pianist Sally Terrell with acclaimed jazz pianist/arranger John di Martino
• Grammy nominee, jazz vocalist Stacey Kent – A regional debut performance
Aug. 27
• Jazz vocalist Corinne Mammana
• 2018-2019 Juno Award winner, the Allison Au Quartet
• 2019 American Pianist Award winner and “Live from Emmet’s Place,” Emmet Cohen Trio
• Five-time Grammy nominee and Downbeat Critic’s Poll #1 Jazz Organist Joey DeFrancesco.
Each year, the festival relies on the support of donors and sponsors to remain the largest free jazz festival in the region alongside hosting an annual fundraiser in the Spring.
“We are grateful for the overwhelming support we have already received from the generosity of sponsors to make sure a 2022 event takes place,” Carol Calato, chairwoman of the festival board of directors, said. “We are hard at work on the anniversary celebration and plan to give you another two days of spectacular entertainment featuring international stars as well as some of our own local super talents.”
The event will be preceded by a Jazz Fundraiser from 1-5 p.m. May 1st at the Brickyard Brewery featuring music by the Stu Weissman Trio, Saranaide and the Buffalo Dolls. Tickets for the fundraiser are available at the festival website: https://www.lewistonjazz.com/fundraisertickets
For more information, visit https://www.lewistonjazz.com
