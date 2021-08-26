Living it up

Jill Gonzalez happened to read somewhere that someone like her, with her experiences, was being sought out. She didn’t know how or why, but she sent in her story.
“They called about a month later and said they needed more information,” Gonzalez said. “So I said OK, gave them the information, and they called back in a couple weeks and said, ‘You’re one of our ambassadors!’ and I said, ‘OK, what is this?’”
As it turns out, it was the Niagara Falls resident's chance to have her story, and photos, circulated in the Buffalo 60 Strong calendar.
“Buffalo 60 Strong Ambassadors are seniors who exemplify that ‘age is just a number’ and believe you can often overcome life’s challenges by taking your health seriously and staying positive,” John Notaro, medical director of Buffalo Medical Group, said. “Our practice sponsored the Buffalo 60 Strong calendar in conjunction with the rollout of our Senior Care Advantage ONE, a new coordinated approach to healthcare for seniors. The 60 Strong calendar winners are role models for all seniors because they practice healthy living.”
Gonzalez’s "story" was her 150-pound weight loss. She said it was only through speaking with a young man who had a drug addiction that she realized she, too, was an addict and her fix was food.
“I joined Weight Watchers. I call it my rehab,” Gonzalez said. “I go to my weekly meetings. I’m accountable to the scale and for my sponsor: Weight Watchers has a phone app, which I call my sponsor.”
About 18 months later, Gonzales, now 66, is active — Zumba classes, hiking, biking, weight training — and living life to the fullest, which, Notaro said, is exactly what 60 Strong Ambassadors do.
Ambassador Dean Hyder's story doesn't involve a stark transformation. The 61-year-old Navy veteran is simply fit and healthy and now working at his own small business.
“I lost my job a couple years ago, so at the age where people are thinking of retiring, I decided to start a brand new business. From scratch,” Hyder said. “We cashed in all our retirement savings to do it and built a brand new whiskey distillery from the ground up.”
Hyder’s doctor nominated him for 60 Strong recognition because of his excellent health over time. At 36, Hyder joined the Navy as a member of a construction battalion known as the SeaBees. He was deployed to Iraq at age 43 and “played in the sandbox for a while.”
“We weren’t scared,” he said. “Not scared at all. We had a unit and we had each other watching our backs. We just had a job and we were ready to do it.”
The 60 Strong calendar photo shoot was a hoot, according to Gonzalez, who chose Niagara Falls as her background.
“It was great,” Gonzalez said. “Last year in the middle of Covid they took a bunch of pictures down by the falls, which was just amazing. I felt like a super star. They had the cameras and the guys holding the lights and things and all the tourists looking like I must be somebody. It was kind of funny.”
Laura Nelson, an organizer of the project, said the purpose of the calendar is to highlight individuals in their 60s who are living the best years of their lives.
“They’ve spoken at some events. We’ve had some virtual Medicare events they’ve spoken at, so they’ve been able to share their experiences, share their stories,” Nelson said.
While the calendar project had been in the works since last year, the ambassadors didn't meet up in person until Aug. 18, according to Nelson.
“It was a celebration to get them all together. It was a blast," she said. "We had a make-up office. We were at gorgeous venues, the Buffalo Botanical Gardens. We had breakfast. They showed up in their suits and dresses, jewelry and scarves. They just looked so glamorous on the outside, but ... they (also) have the best hearts, because they’re awesome people serving their community.”
The 2022 calendar is due to be released in October. All proceeds will go to Hospice and Palliative Care Buffalo.
