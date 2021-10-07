Local filmmakers highlighted as BIFF arrives for a moviegoing weekend

More than a dozen features and short films with Buffalo-Niagara roots are on the schedule as the 15th annual Buffalo International Film Festival opens this evening for a five-day run through Monday.
Artistic Director John Fink has chosen a solid collection of movies directed by, written by, produced by, acted by, or thematically associated with present and former Western New Yorkers, as well as delivering scores of other festival entries.
A highlight is the full-length documentary “Bad Attitude: The Art Of Spain Rodriguez,” which is about Buffalo’s celebrated underground cartoonist and graffiti artist. Writer-director Susan Stern has made an informative and colorful film about Rodriguez, who is her late husband. She will be in attendance at the BIFF screening of her movie on Friday, October 8 at 5:30 p.m. at the North Park Theatre.
Rodriguez was one of the seminal cartoonists of the golden age of alternative comic books and weekly newspapers, including The East Village Other and Zap Comix, especially during the 1960s and 1970s.
Fink describes the movie as “a loving tribute to the legendary and controversial Rodriguez.”
Other features with local connections, many of which will be introduced by the filmmakers themselves, include “Bitchin’: The Sound And Fury Of Rick James,” “Rust Belt Driller,” “Workhorse Queen,” “Swimming In The Clouds,” “100 Years From Mississippi,” “Mother’s Day,” “Laguna Ave,” “Making An Exoneree,” “Life After You With Turning Blue,” “Now Return Us To Normal,” and “Catch The Fair One.”
BIFF offers a variety of ticketing plans, including virtual showings. Some movies will also be screened at the Burchfield Penney Art Center. Complete information can be found at buffalofilm.org.
Michael Calleri reviews films for the Niagara Gazette and the CNHI news network. Contact him at moviecolumn@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.