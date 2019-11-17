Nine authors from the Niagara region will be among 19 featured at an “Local Literature Author Book Fair,” being held at the Newfane Town Hall Community Center on Saturday.
The free event, which takes place from 1 to 4 p.m. at the center, located at 2737 Main St., in Newfane, will include author discussions and the chance to buy signed copies of books for personal reading or holiday gifts.
Authors and their genres include: Kelly Artieri, memoir & murder mystery, Olcott; Suzy Solomon, mystery, Niagara Falls; Mike Miller, poetry and fiction, Lockport; David Neth, fantasy, young adult and romance, Batavia; Amy Crockford, childrens books, Lockport; Robert Kerins, crime and suspense, Lewiston; Mark Lloyd, poetry, Lockport; and Lou Paduano, fantasy, science fiction and mystery, Grand Island.
Also: Loretto Thompson, historical memoir, Niagara Falls; Sandy Barton, childrens’ books and memoir, Buffalo; Joe Attanasio, historical fiction and mystery, West Seneca; Chera Thompson, historical fiction, Derby; Frank Riga, fiction and non-fiction essays, Blazdell; Schwartzen Precil, self help, Buffalo.
Also: Margo Bitner, local history, Appleton; Marlin Foote, childrens’ books, Buffalo; Garry Ross, fiction and drama, Buffalo; Jim Toner, young adult, North Tonawanda; and M. Jacquie Lodico, local history, Lewiston.
The fair is sponsored by the Newfane Public Library.
