The Riviera Theatre in North Tonawanda is offering up another great classic rock double-bill this Saturday. Foghat and Head East dominated FM radio in the 1970s, and were frequent visitors to the Western New York region at the height of the arena rock era.
Head East formed back in 1969 in East Central Illinois where all of the founding members were attending college. They released their debut album “Flat as a Pancake” in 1975 and the track “Never Been Any Reason” received some considerable airplay. Their highest charting song is the group’s version of the Russ Ballard penned “Since You Been Gone,” in 1978.
Foghat’s original lineup featured three former members of the English blues rock band Savoy Brown, including “Lonesome Dave” Peverett on guitar and vocals, and current member, drummer Roger Earl.
The group toured relentlessly throughout the 1970s, and is best known for the hits “Fool For the City,” “Slow Ride” and “I Just Want to Make Love to You.” Peverett and fellow guitarist Rod Price, created the boogie blues rock sound that Foghat became known for in the group’s heyday,
In addition to Roger Earl, Foghat features new vocalist and rhythm guitarist Scott Holt, bassist Rodney O’Quinn, and longtime member Bryan Bassett on guitar.
Bassett is a former member of Wild Cherry, who had a huge hit with “Play That Funky Music,” a song that fans attending the Foghat show will get to hear as part of Foghat’s set.
“It made the wedding circuit,” Bassett said during a recent phone interview. “I have a big Irish family and it's fun to see them all dancing at weddings. We used to do a snippet of it during band introductions, but Roger suggested we do the whole song, and people love it.”
Aside from Roger Earl. Bassett is the group’s longest tenured member, and he has a long history with the band.
“Lonesome Dave was one of my best friends. Pat Travers introduced us after Dave had returned from England and moved to Orlando and started jamming with our band. Dave formed his own version of Foghat, until the original lineup reformed, then I went right on to Molly Hatchet,” Bassett said.
The reunited Foghat featuring Price and Peverett, lasted from 1993-1999. Peverett passed away in 2000, and Rod Price died five years later.
“Before Dave passed away he told me that Foghat had been good to his family, and he hoped it was good for mine and that I should carry on the legacy. Not a night goes by when I don’t think of him, and that responsibility. Rod Price was also a huge influence on me, and all of the guys are glad that Roger decided to keep the band going.”
The band has continued to release live and studio material over the past two decades, and the group is celebrating their 50th anniversary this year. They may not tour as relentlessly as they did in the 1970s, but they still know how to thrill audiences with their brand of rock music.
Tickets for Foghat with special guest Head East on Saturday at the Riviera Theatre start at $49 and are available at the Riv box office or online at rivieratheatre.org .
Thom Jennings covers the local music scene for Night and Day.
