Dr. Timothy Miller is on a mission to inspire and educate people about health and wellness, in part through the second biannual HomeoSummit, a free virtual event centered around homeopathy.
Miller, a Lockport native, organized the five-day conference with fellow naturopathic physician Dr. Anaheed Jackson as a means to empower others to use homeopathy. He says it's the "world's largest" homeopathy event. The conference begins on March 28 and registration for it opens at 9 a.m. today at www.homeosummit.com.
Homeopathy is a type of natural medicine that follows the principle of “like cures like.” It differs from allopathy, a common treatment principle in conventional medicine that's based on opposites.
Two examples of allopathy given by Miller are: prescribing an antibiotic for a person who has a bacterial infection; and urging an antipyretic for someone who has a fever.
In contrast, homeopathy uses substances that cause a particular set of symptoms to treat a similar set of symptoms
For example, cinchona bark, also known as Fever Tree, contains quinine (the component found in tonic water), and its use causes symptoms similar to malaria: fever, headache, nausea. With the homeopathic treatment principle of like cures like, Fever Tree can be used to help a person who has a similar set of symptoms, like malaria. Another example of like treating like is using allium cepa (onion) to relieve symptoms of the common cold such as runny nose and watery eyes.
Miller said the homeopathic treatment principle is used in conventional medicine all the time. Quinine and its derivatives have long been used to treat malaria, he noted. The stimulant drug Ritalin, used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, is another case of "similars".
Homeopathy is the second largest system of medicine in the world, according to the World Health Organization, and can be used alongside conventional medicine for an integrative approach to treatment. According to Miller, homeopathic remedies usually cost less than $10 and can be used for nearly every health condition.
“In conventional medicine and western thought, we tend to think 'more is better.' This is an important homeopathic principle: use the least amount of a substance that's necessary to provide maximum benefit. And, sometimes, that's little to none of the substance,” he said.
Miller explains homeopathy as the “body language” of medicine; a large dose of a medication is like screaming at the top of your lungs, while a small dose of an herb is like speaking in a conversational tone.
Of homeopathy, Miller said, “There are some more nuances to this, and for the curious minds, I would invite them to attend HomeoSummit. It's free and we will explain much more there, but those are the basics.”
Miller comes from a family of teachers and firmly believes that knowledge is power. He is a naturopathic physician (NP) and acupuncturist, with years of schooling under his belt. He had a private practice in Lockport for five years, but decided to close it and pursue his dream of teaching and organizing events. He maintains a website, www.NaturopathicCE.com, where there are online natural medicine courses — in homeopathy, aromatherapy, botanical medicine and the like — for students of all experience levels, "from total newbies to medical professionals."
When the first ever Homeosummit launched online, Miller said, the website crashed from so much traffic. There were 42 speakers from 11 countries holding 68 sessions.
This year, with 70 speakers from 19 countries holding 96 sessions, Miller said he is hoping for 100,000 attendees. A sampling of topics at the 2022 conference includes: homeopathy basics, top homeopathic remedies, homeopathy for first aid and for colds, flu, allergies, insomnia, post-surgery and more, how to take and make remedies, homeopathy for babies and children, for pets, for plants ...
The conference is divided into two learning tracks: the “everyone” track and the “homeopath” track, depending on the participant's knowledge level.
“I think it's important that homeopathy remains available as an option for our local community, as well as for the world," Miller said. "Will everyone use homeopathy? Of course not. Has it been helpful, sometimes almost miraculously so, to those who have had frustrating health challenges? Absolutely. Could it help you, the reader, with your health challenges? You won't know until you try it.”
For HomeoSummit details and "sneak peeks," get added to the event email list at www.homeosummit.com or find them on social media: @homeosummit
