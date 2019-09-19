Local quilter accepted into national competition 

Quilt Artist Ruth Ohol of Lockport won the award for best machine workmanship at a national quilt competition.
Ohol's quilt, "5000 Yard Journey," was displayed at the show along with other entries from across the United States at the 2019 Pennsylvania National Quilt Extravaganza (PNQE), which was held in the Great Philadelphia Expo Center from Sept. 12 to Sept. 15.
"Quilts are sometimes folk art, sometimes very classic, and at other times modern — but all are truly works of art. The PNQE Competition incorporates pieces from the best quilters in the country to be judged, and enjoyed by spectators," David Mancuso, Mancuso Show Management President said.
Mancuso Show Management has been host to several long running shows annually, each with its own quilt competition.
