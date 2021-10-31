Ayla Ciccone-Burton of Niagara Falls, at left, joins her castmates in cheers and waves after a recent performance from the Broadway show “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical,” on “Good Morning America.” At center, filling in for the Tony-winning star Adrienne Warren, is Nkeki Obi-Melekwe, who will take over the lead in the musical Nov. 2 as Warren moves on to other projects.