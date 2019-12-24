Evergreens have long been a symbol of eternal life in northern cultures as they were the only vibrant color during winter. Over time, evergreens also became symbolic in Christian religions. While the origin of the Christmas tree tradition dates to at least the 16th century in Germany, the practice did not take root in the United States until the 19th century. German settlers in Pennsylvania are credited with beginning this tradition in the U.S.
Families would obtain their holiday trees by cutting down specimens from forests. In this regard, rural families had a distinct advantage. City dwellers and townsfolk would need transportation, a horse and wagon, to travel to wooded areas to claim their tree.
Sensing an opportunity, Mark Carr, an entrepreneurial upstate New Yorker, chopped down a couple dozen coniferous trees from his Catskill Mountains property and carted them to Manhattan — bringing the forest to the city. He set up shop at the Washington Market, launching the first commercial Christmas tree venture in 1851. Carr’s inventory quickly sold out, thus commencing the Christmas tree industry.
Christmas tree businesses multiplied over the years; however, the trees were wild, harvested from woodlands. This led to concerns about deforestation. In addition, at the turn of the century, increasing urbanization led to an insufficient supply of trees and prices skyrocketed.
In 1901, William V. McGalliard planted 25,000 Norway spruce trees on a barren plot. A few years later, he sold his trees at a $1 a piece, about $28 today. The first Christmas tree farm is attributed to McGalliard. His idea to systematically cultivate trees made them a sustainable resource.
By the 1930s, the U.S. Department of Agriculture was promoting Christmas trees as a cash crop since they utilized unproductive land and were not a perishable product. If trees did not sell, they could continue to grow and be sold at a higher price the following year.
One of the earliest Christmas tree farms in Lockport was owned by Fred W. Roberts. Roberts and his family settled on Chestnut Ridge Road in 1903. Fred named his 9.5-acre property “Forest, Poultry and Fruit Farms.” He grew a variety of conifers including spruce, pine and balsam fir. (For the poultry attribution, he specialized in raising and selling white leghorn chickens.)
While tinkering in his farm workshop, Fred created inventions which led him to establish F.W. Roberts Manufacturing Company, originally known for producing burrs and grinders for processing wood pulp into paper. (The company is still located on Lock Street in the city of Lockport.)
After Fred passed away in 1952, his nephew managed the farm. In 1960, the property was sold to Mount Olive Lutheran Church. The church used the Roberts home as a chapel until constructing their current building.
If you have recollections of the Roberts Farm or other early town industries, please contact the author at jlinn@elockport.com or 716-438-2159.
Happy holidays, Lockport!
Jean Linn is Lockport's town historian, as well as archivist and librarian at Niagara County Community College.
