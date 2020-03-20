Census 2020 launches April 1. This is our country’s 22nd census and first digital census.
The United States begins each new decade (or year ending in 0) with a census. The census, described in Article 1, Section 2 of the Constitution, is required every 10 years. The first census commenced in 1790, the year after Congress first met, under the direction of Thomas Jefferson. The United States was the first country to enact a recurrent census.
Census data is used by the government to allocate resources such as federal funding, and determines how many congressional representatives each state is apportioned.
Between 1933 and 1953, New York had 45 seats in the House of Representatives. Since then, the number has been steadily decreasing. It currently has 27 seats in the House, the lowest number since 1823. The state is in danger of losing two more seats after Census 2020. Studies suggest New York has been under-counted for the past few censuses. Children under the age of 5 are the most frequently undercounted population. Although they may not contribute to the household, remember to count your children!
A relatively new law pertaining to the census is Title 13, established in 1954. It declares that personal data collected is private information that cannot be shared. Census workers are sworn to confidentiality for life. If they break this oath, they risk jail time and / or a $250,000 fine. This was enacted in part because during World War II information collected during the 1940 census was used to send about 120,000 Japanese-Americans to internment camps. Title 13 also standardized the enumeration day (or date the census is undertaken) to April 1. Previous enumeration days varied from January to August.
Census data with personally identifiable information such as names and addresses remain confidential for 72 years. This law was passed in 1978 to restrict access to census records to all but the individual named on the record or their legal heir. In 2022, 1950 census records will be released to the public.
Early census records only named the head of the household. It was not until 1850 when the government attempted to collect information on every member of a household, including women and children.
Census 2020 has far fewer questions than the censuses from the 19th century. In 1890, the many inquiries included: your occupation, how many months you were unemployed, your ability to speak English, if you were suffering from a disease or defect, and if you were a mother, how many children you birthed, as well as how many of those children were still living. (A not so gentle reminder that healthcare was not widespread.)
Speaking of the 1890 census, most of the records were destroyed during a fire and an ensuing records management snafu. The founding of the National Archives was in part spurred by this tragedy.
We can visualize Lockport’s growth through the Federal census population counts.
1830: 3,823
1840: 9,125
1850:12,323
1860: 13,523
1870: 3,032
As you can see, Lockport’s population more than tripled from 1830 to 1860.
What happened in 1870? The City of Lockport was formed from the town in 1865. The city’s population in 1870 was 12,426.
The 2010 Census population count for the town was 20,529.
An accurate count in Census 2020 will not only affect our government and community for the next 10 years, it has long-lasting historical implications. By completing the census, you are adding to the historical record. Your ancestors will be able to search through this year’s survey in the year 2092.
The State of New York used to administer its own decennial census, in addition to the federal census. Learn about the state census and discover more Lockport trivia next time.
Jean Linn is Lockport's town historian, as well as archivist and librarian at Niagara County Community College. You can reach her at jlinn@elockport.com or 716-438-2159.
