Our final stop while touring Town of Lockport parks is Day Road Park, located at 5014 Day Road at the corner of East High Street. The 48-acre park opened in 2007 after the town purchased the property from Niagara County on Oct. 27, 2006.
The verdant property’s first owner was Henry Brown, who purchased the land in 1836. Brown, a Rhode Island native, was a successful farmer known for his bountiful orchards. In 1885, John W. Bescher took over the farm located on East High Street. At this time, Day Road terminated at Chestnut Ridge Road; it was extended south to Ernest Road in the mid 20th century. Later, Bescher’s son Henry Bischer (a variant of Bescher) owned the property where he continued his family’s successful farming tradition.
The county, wanting to enlarge the Niagara County Golf Course and surrounding park, purchased the land from the Bischer estate on July 9, 1962. Shortly thereafter, the Bischer homes and barn were demolished. The original homestead was located on East High Street, west of the current playground.
Around the eve of the new millennium, Lockport government officials began moving forward with plans to create town parks. In particular, Deborah Gaskill, town councilperson from 1998-2005, was instrumental in this endeavor. Gaskill’s love of Lockport is shown by her many community involvements including serving on the Town Recreation Committee for 31 years.
To learn more about the transfer of the property from the county to the town, Lockport resident Richard Pope was interviewed. Pope was the Niagara County Refuse District director when the park was developed. He stated when the Day Road Park project started, it was nothing but an abandoned field with many low wet areas. His department's job was to roughly shape the site so plans could move forward and the town could cultivate nature areas, parking lots, paths and buildings.
The historically significant and well-known Eighteen Mile Creek passes through the county-owned Modelport, a model airplane field on the north edge of the park. One of Pope’s main concerns was drainage; the water from Eighteen Mile Creek and low areas was diverted to two main ponds on the golf course, one of which is in the shape of a heart.
Pope felt that the late Debbie Gaskill was a main driver on the project and should be given credit for its existence. Gaskill was his Town of Lockport contact and they worked together to bring the plans to fruition. Pope said this was a great example of “inter-municipal teamwork.”
Wendel Engineering, founded in Lockport, was the engineer on the park project. Senior engineer Robert Klavoon said that given the early history of the land, the park was flagged by the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and a State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) review was required by Albany to proceed.
This park is a little different from the other parks and walking trails we have reviewed. John B. Austin Nature Trail, Lytle Nature Preserve and the Erie Canal towpath are dirt or gravel. At Day Road Park, you are not walking deep through the woods but you are in the outdoors surrounded by trees, marshlands and wildflowers while on level trails, most of which are paved. The paved path is excellent for those with walking problems or a person in a wheelchair. The even surface also works well for young children and strollers. With the dog clean-up facilities and ample trash cans, it is a great place to exercise both you and your pet. It is well kept and dry with no muddy areas and is not as rugged as the other trails. Residents even use it in the rain with an umbrella. The paths are clean and open with good views in every direction.
The colorful, large playground is designed to be accessible for children of all abilities. The Grigg-Lewis Foundation provided funding for this barrier-free, ADA-compliant playground. At the time of this writing, the playground is closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.
A town proclamation dated Aug. 16, 2010, and signed by then-town Supervisor Marc R. Smith recognized Debbie Gaskill as “an integral part” of the creation of Day Road Park. The soccer fields were dedicated as Gaskill Fields in her honor. There are two regulation fields and two practice fields.
The park also boasts Santa Claus' Christmas Cottage built by Christopher Parada. Inside the cottage are a custom sleigh to visit with Santa, holiday decorations and a display of historic Christmas memorabilia. The cottage is open every December.
Modern restroom facilities are located at the park, although they are currently closed due to COVID-19 precautions. Ample parking is found just off Day Road. Across the street is the Parkside Drive-In with food available for takeout. The owners, Lori and Mark Parson, opened the season on May 15th with hours of 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.
Many thanks to Judi Newbold of the Lockport Town Clerk’s Office and Ken Gaskill.
Jim Boles is a Lockport native with a keen interest in local history and cultural tourism. Contact him at jamesboles47@gmail.com. Jean Linn is Lockport's town historian, as well as archivist and librarian at Niagara County Community College. You can reach her at jlinn@elockport.com or 716-438-2159.
