The Moses Crapsey homestead, located on Sunset Drive, is one of the few remaining cut stone homes in the town of Lockport. Thanks to the generosity of the William G. Pomeroy Foundation, there is a historic marker recognizing the property’s significance. Its original owner, Moses Crapsey, an early pioneer of Lockport, was a successful farmer known for his civic endeavors.
Young Moses led a hardscrabble life, supporting himself by the age of 14. He was a tireless worker who spent his summers as a farmhand and winters reading to further his education.
All his hard work paid off. In 1837, Moses purchased 163 acres of land on which he cultivated orchards, vineyards, hayfields and cropland. He also built a dairy. Moses was a successful and enterprising farmer, readily incorporating new innovations. He utilized the latest in technology to make the most of his harvests.
Moses and his wife Mary Southworth were generous, jovial hosts. They hosted many community events on their property, which became known as Crapsey’s Grove. An 1866 festivity, with entertainment by the Lockport City Band, served ice cream — quite an exquisite treat during a warm summer evening long before home electricity. In the July 28, 1868 Lockport Daily Journal, the St. Patrick’s Church benefit held at Crapsey’s Grove was described as “the grandest picnic of the season.” The Crapseys also hosted the 1878 County Picnic.
Moses, ever the industrious and hardworking man, continued overseeing the farm until his death in 1888.
Sunset Drive was originally called Crapsey Road after Moses and his family. The road was renamed in 1956.
In 2020, the William G. Pomeroy Foundation recognized the historical significance of the Crapsey house by funding a historic marker, which was deftly installed by the town highway department late last month. One of the Pomeroy Foundation’s main initiatives is to help people celebrate their community’s history, primarily through its roadside marker grant programs. Let’s celebrate the accomplishments of Moses Crapsey and the current owners of the Crapsey house, Paul Bicker and Lin Sojda, for preserving it. When you travel along Sunset Drive, acknowledge its former namesake Moses Crapsey.
If you have further information on Moses Crapsey or the Crapsey Grove, please reach out to me.
You can explore more regional history using the William G. Pomeroy Foundation historic marker map: https://www.wgpfoundation.org/history/map/?z=7&wlat=42.60779576142653&wlng=-77.46610566122537
• • •
The William G. Pomeroy Foundation is a private foundation established in 2005. The foundation is committed to supporting the celebration and preservation of community history; and to raising awareness, supporting research and improving the quality of care for patients and their families who are facing a blood cancer diagnosis. Since 2006, the foundation has funded more than 1,300 historic roadside markers and plaques nationwide. Visit: www.wgpfoundation.org.
Jean Linn is Lockport’s town historian, as well as archivist and librarian at Niagara County Community College. You can reach her at jlinn@elockport.com or 716-438-2159.
