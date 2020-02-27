Did you know there is an octagon house nearby in Akron? The home, known as the Rich-Twinn House, is on The National Register of Historic Places due to its distinctive style. One of its former owners was Town of Lockport native William R. Gillings.
Octagon houses were a rather short-lived fad that began about 1850 and petered out less than 50 years later. The trend was inspired from a book written by Orson S. Fowler, best known as a phrenologist. (Phrenology, the study of skull shapes to determine mental ability and personality, was also a short-lived fad.) Fowler’s work, The Octagon House: A Home for All, was first published in 1848. A couple years later, Charles and Diadema Rich began building an octagonal-shaped home in Akron.
Meanwhile, William Gillings, Sr., and his family immigrated from England to New York in 1837. They soon settled in Lockport. Gillings began buying land on the banks of Tonawanda Creek in 40-acre increments. Before long his farm encompassed more than 200 acres with frontage on both sides of the road. The 1870 census valued the property at $25,000, which is almost $500,000 today.
His son, William R. Gillings, was born in Lockport in 1840. William became a farmer like his father.
During the Civil War, William served as a lieutenant in the Army. After his service, in 1871, he married Sarah A. Burdick whose family lived on the other side of Tonawanda Creek, in Clarence near Rapids. Sarah’s father, Clark H. Burdick, a Rhode Island native, was known as one of the earliest settlers on Tonawanda Creek. He settled the area about 1819.
Through his dedicated service, William was a member of the Grand Army of the Republic, or G.A.R., an organization of veterans of the Union Army, Navy, and Marines who served in the American Civil War. In addition to his G.A.R. duties, William was frequently involved in civic matters; he worked as an election inspector and census enumerator.
William and Sarah took over the original Gillings farm on Tonawanda Creek. They grew a variety of crops including wheat, oats, corn and apples. They also operated a dairy. William particularly excelled as a buttermaker. In 1879, he prepared 500 pounds of butter.
After growing weary of farm life, William and Sarah decided to move into the village of Akron. They purchased the unique octagon house on August 2, 1882. Sarah remarked that although she did not know anyone in Akron, she was never lonesome because she followed the sun from room to room in her semi-circular abode. (Her home had 22 rooms so this was no small feat.) Sarah’s sister, Martha Burdick Hohn-Tate, lived with her for awhile.
William died at the age of 88 in 1928. Sarah continued to live in the octagon house until her death, also at the age of 88, in 1939. William is buried with the Gillings family in Glenwood Cemetery. While Sarah has a headstone in Glenwood Cemetery next to her husband, she is actually buried in the Pioneer Cemetery (also known as Eldred Cemetery) in Newstead.
The extraordinary home the Gillings lived in for almost 60 years is now owned by the Newstead Historical Society. The Rich-Twinn Octagon House is open to the public from April to October. For further details, check out the Newstead Historical Society’s website at: http://www.newsteadhistoricalsociety.org .
If you have information on the Gillings or Burdick families, please reach out to me at jlinn@elockport.com or 716-438-2159.
And, consider joining the Town of Lockport Historical Society. It has an exciting slate of presenters this spring and is arranging a field trip to the Rich-Twinn house. More information here: https://www.facebook.com/TownOfLockportHistoricalSociety/
You can pick up a membership form at the Pomeroy School, 5331 Lower Mountain Road, from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 29) or at the next meeting, 7 p.m. March 18 at the town hall.
Many thanks to Pat Rodrigues and the Newstead Historical Society for their inspiration and assistance.
Jean Linn is Lockport's town historian, as well as archivist and librarian at Niagara County Community College.
