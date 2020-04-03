LOCKPORT LORE: The New York State Census

Census 2020, our country’s 22nd census, is upon us. The United States has performed a decennial (or once a decade) census since 1790. In addition to this, the State of New York used to administer a decennial census beginning in 1825. There were earlier electoral censuses, beginning in 1795, but these focused only on the electorate — white men who owned property.
Article I, Section 6 of the New York Constitution of 1821 proclaimed that: “An enumeration of the inhabitants of the state shall be taken, under the direction of the legislature, in the year one thousand eight hundred and twenty-five, and at the end of every ten years thereafter [...]” With that proclamation, the first state decennial census began in 1825 and continued until 1875.
The 1885 census was not undertaken because Governor David B. Hill considered a state census redundant to the federal census and “[...] an absolute waste of the people's money.”
The next state census was performed in 1892. Regular enumeration beginning in the fifth year of each decade resumed in 1905.
1925 would become the last state census. Florence E.S. Knapp was elected Secretary of State of New York in 1924. Under the census payroll, she hired several of her family members, most of whom performed little or no work relating to the census. Knapp was found guilty of grand larceny in 1928 and served 30 days in the Albany county jail.
Since the state’s census policy required the mass collection of information but not the tabulation to make it usable, it was recommended to cease the census. In 1931 it was abolished, leaving 1925 as the last state census.
The state censuses collected more detailed information than the federal censuses such as the number of sheep a person owned. In 1845, Lockport was home to more sheep than people. There were 9,314 humans and 11,286 sheep. This may explain why East High Street was also known as Mutton Flats.
In 1865, with a population of 13,937, Lockport had:
— 1,988 frame houses.
— 197 stone houses.
— 113 brick houses.
— 61 log houses.
Note the number of stone houses. The only municipalities with a larger total of stone homes were in the New York City area, which had a much larger population. As Lockport developed around the Erie Canal, it utilized the detritus of canal construction by building structures out of stone. Many of the masons who worked on the canal used their expertise to build these domiciles as well. In short, Lockport had the building materials and the skilled labor to construct these unique dwellings. When placing several Lockport stone buildings on The National Register of Historic Places, the National Park Service declared the area has “a unique legacy of stone architecture.”
After the city was formed from the town, the population of the town dropped from almost 14,000 in 1865 to 2,948 based on the 1875 census. The new land boundaries not only decreased the population, but the housing totals in the town changed as follows:
— 486 frame houses.
— 48 log houses.
— 34 brick houses.
— 30 stone houses.
Today the town still has many of these historic homes gracing its roads. However, none of the log cabins are known to have survived. Log cabins were often built as temporary structures by early pioneers, erected quickly from trees recently felled as land was cleared for farming. They would be replaced with frame, brick or stone homes once the settlers had amassed enough resources.
The median home value in the town in 1875 was between $250 and $1,000. Four homes were valued at $10,000 and above, which would be about $250,000 today.
Stay tuned next for next time when we delve into more “censational” census data.
Jean Linn is Lockport's town historian, as well as archivist and librarian at Niagara County Community College. You can reach her at jlinn@elockport.com or 716-438-2159.
