In this series, we are exploring early settlers in our town via thoroughfares. Today, let’s dive into a road with a rich agricultural and educational history.
Leete Road runs east to west from Stone to Lower Mountain Road in Hickory Corners. A couple of the earliest settlers here were Daniel Pomeroy, followed shortly by his half-brother Jabez Pomroy. (Daniel’s family included the additional syllable in their last name, while Jabez and his progeny used the two-syllable variant.) Daniel first purchased land in 1814, Jabez in 1820. The D. Pomeroy property, on the corner of Leete and Lower Mountain, is now the Mrowka Family Farm. It has been owned by the Mrowka family for more than 80 years. The J. Pomroy homestead, known as Walnut Hill, is located about ¼ mile away on the north side of Leete Road.
Another pioneer, farther east on the road, was Samuel Freeman who acquired 200 acres from the Holland Land Company on May 17, 1816. Freeman cleared the land and developed the farm. After he died, his family sold the property to Epaphras Nott Leete on October 29, 1839, for the sum of $4,500 — about half of which was paid for in Michigan land.
Epaphras was born in Tinmouth, Vermont, in 1789. His family descended from William Leete, an English immigrant, who was Governor of colonial Connecticut.
After working in the lumber trade in Canada, Epaphras settled in DeRuyter, N.Y., in 1811. He served in the 129th Regiment of the New York State Militia during the War of 1812 as a corporal. Later, he was promoted to captain.
He married Harriet Wadsworth from Chatham, N.Y., in 1816. They began to raise a family of 13 children in Madison County. In 1839, they moved westward to the Lockport farm located on what is now the corner of Sunset Drive and Leete Road, named after the adventurous Epaphras and his wife.
Their son John J. Leete married Maria Thompson and moved west to Michigan for a short time. By 1860, he had returned to Lockport and was living down the road from his family. Before Epaphras passed away in 1872, John took over the farm. John and Maria raised three daughters: Harriet, Laura and Orpha Jeannette.
Harriet was one of the first graduates of SUNY Oswego, then known as Oswego State Normal School. She studied elementary education, graduating in 1871. In 1874, Harriet married Edward Wilson, who she met while teaching in Ontario. Edward was originally from Ireland. Edward and Harriet made their home on Leete farm where they nurtured their own children — all of whom were bestowed with the middle name Leete.
Their daughter Florence Wilson, also an Oswego graduate, managed the farm when her parents fell ill and continued at the helm after their passing. She was the de facto historian for the road and generously shared her knowledge.
The property included extensive orchards and a vineyard which inspired the farm’s name, Vine View. Florence would tend to the eight acres of Niagara grapes by pinning paper bags over the ripening fruit before birds would have a chance to steal them. The grapes would be shipped via railroad to be sold in New York City markets. The orchard was destroyed by a severe winter in 1934; from then on, the property was used as cropland.
Florence’s sister, Helen Wilson, a scholar in Greek language and history, married Hugh Vining, Sr. The Vining children, Hugh Jr. and James, assisted Florence on the farm. After she passed away, the Vining brothers took ownership.
Relatives of the Leete family own the land today — 180 years since Epaphras Leete first settled here.
The Freeman-Leete home, part of which was built about 1823, is located on the northwest corner of Sunset Drive. West of the house, in a grove, is the Freeman family cemetery where Samuel Freeman is buried.
Other early settlers of Leete Road are: Luther Crocker and his son Joseph Crocker, who married Jabez Pomroy’s sister, Sarah. James Wakeman settled on the north side of the road just east of Sunset. His daughter Emma married Benjamin Wheaton Clark, one of the inventors of the Niagara grape. Calvin Baker owned a farm on the south side of Leete. His Greek Revival home is located just after the bend when traveling west from Stone. Baker married Luther Crocker’s daughter, Sarah. Baker’s farm was later owned by Agur Lewis in 1853, then Arnold Richardson in 1855. Richardson’s widow, Eliza, sold the farm to James Eldredge in 1875.
For almost 100 years, Leete Road was flanked by a school at each end. The district 5 school, colloquially known as the Pomeroy School, is on the southwest corner of Leete and Lower Mountain Road on land donated by Daniel Pomeroy. The schoolhouse is the current home of the Town of Lockport Historical Society. On the other end of Leete near Stone Road was the district 8 and 18 school. (The school districts were remapped and it was at varying times known as both districts). It was called the Crocker School, named after the family who first owned the land. The school burned down, allegedly torched by a student, in 1945. The schoolbell survived and is located on a home built at the school’s approximate location.
A 21st century feature on the road is the Frank L. and Julia Dersham Young Niagara Escarpment Preserve founded in 2011. Frank and his wife Julia were noted farmers. (Young Road is named after the family; it will be a subject of a future article.) Their daughter Frances Young Harrison honored her family’s heritage by donating land to the Western New York Land Conservancy. At the dedication ceremony, Frances remarked: “It is our family’s hope that this site of natural beauty will be a touchstone to county students and residents, so that all may appreciate the very beginning of our agrarian culture.”
Epaphras and Harriet Leete are buried in Price Cemetery, adjacent to Cold Springs Cemetery. John and Maria Leete, their daughters Laura and Harriet, as well as Harriet’s husband Edward Wilson and several of the Wilson children are buried in Glenwood Cemetery.
Stay tuned as we explore more early roads. If you have additional information that you would be willing to share to develop a more comprehensive history, please contact me at jlinn@elockport.com or 438-2159.
Many thanks to the Niagara County Historian’s Office and Niagara County Historical Society; they are invaluable resources.
Jean Linn is Lockport's town historian, as well as archivist and librarian at Niagara County Community College.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.