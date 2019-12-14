As we have discovered in this series, many roads are named after early settlers. However, this practice dwindles as we move through time. By mid-century, newly branded roads often feature impersonal, innocuous names. Oak Lane and Sunset Drive were originally named after Lockport pioneers but were renamed in the latter half of the 20th century.
Oak LaneOnce Cook Road
Oak Lane is a north-south thoroughfare from Akron to Dysinger Road on the eastern edge of town. The road is more than 170 years old; however, it has only been called Oak Lane for about 40 years.
It was originally known as Cook Road.
Matthias Koch and his family immigrated from Europe, likely the Netherlands. Their surname Koch soon morphed into the more phonetic Cook. Matthias was a carpenter by trade. He purchased 10 acres in the town of Lockport for $270 on May 2, 1842. The Cook homestead was located on the east side of what we now know as Oak Lane, roughly equidistant from both ends. When Matthias passed away, his son Joseph took over the farm.
The family home must have not been the same without the original patriarch. On December 28th, 1860, Joseph purchased Titus Atwater’s farm for $2,250. He settled his family on the new farm which was located on Shaffer Road. Shortly thereafter, in 1866, he purchased the neighboring farm from James Hooper for $2,408.
Joseph, a successful farmer, won awards for his timothy hay, clover, buckwheat, flax and quinces.
Although Joseph lived on Shaffer Road, he did not get along with the Shaffer family. An 1879 court hearing describes an assault and battery case between the Cooks and Shaffers. Allegedly, William and George Shaffer struck and kicked Joseph Cook, as well as hit his wife, Mary. Adding to the ruckus, the Shaffers’ dog chased Joseph’s chickens. Joseph asked his son, Elmer, to grab a gun to protect his flock. George Shaffer stole the gun from Elmer, which incited the Cooks to scratch and bite Shaffer to retrieve the gun.
Another drama in the Cook family: Joseph’s daughter Elizabeth, better known as Lizzie, died at the age of 23 due to complications from an abortion. This was quite a scandal in 1884.
Joseph and Francis Cook passed away within days of each other — Joseph on June 7 and Francis on June 22, 1890. Joseph’s obituary mentioned he died from “an illness of one week.” It is likely both Cook brothers died from the flu. In 1890, there was a worldwide flu pandemic dubbed the “Russian flu” because it began in Saint Petersburg.
The Cook family is buried in Shaeffer Cemetery.
Between 1937 and 1947, the road’s spelling changed from Cook to Kook. Stories say it was because of a misspelled street sign. Residents thought the name was kooky; it was officially changed to Oak Lane on July 2, 1980.
Sunset DriveOnce Crapsey Road
Sunset Drive is a north-south route from Stone to Upper Mountain Road. Its current appellation is undeniably 20th century. The route was originally known as Crapsey Road after Moses C. Crapsey.
Moses was born in Madison County, New York, in 1802. His family moved westward to Walworth in Wayne County. According to legend, Moses’ father lost all his money and left his son to fend for himself at the age of 14. Moses chopped wood for 50 cents a cord and was forced to drink swamp water to survive. He would spend his summers working on farms and winters reading to further his education. By the time he was 20, he taught at a district school in order to save money to buy his own farm.
On February 18, 1837, Moses purchased 163 acres on what would become his namesake road from the Willets family for $8,170 — about $200,000 today. His farm was located just south of what is now Niagara Street Extension and included land on both sides of the road. The property was comprised of extensive orchards, vineyards, hayfields and cropland, which included 17 acres of corn. He also operated a dairy.
Moses was a successful and enterprising farmer, readily incorporating new innovations. He utilized the latest technology to make the most of his harvests. Moses was taking advantage of horse-drawn mowers while his contemporaries were still wielding scythes to hay. He served as president of the Niagara County Agricultural Society and would readily demonstrate new equipment to fellow farmers.
The Crapsey homestead is located at 4878 Sunset Drive. It was built about 1845, out of stone, in a vernacular Federal style.
Moses’ wife, Mary Southworth, was known for her generous hospitality. Sadly, she passed away on Christmas Day 1879. Moses continued overseeing the farm along with his son, Albert H. Crapsey. Moses died in 1888 and is buried with his family in Glenwood Cemetery.
In 1956, residents petitioned to have the road name changed. Remiss in their history, they thought the word “Crapsey” had a crummy connotation rather than the innovative, persevering qualities Mr. Crapsey possessed. The road was renamed Sunset Drive on November 7, 1956.
Fun fact: Commander Tom a.k.a. Tom Jolls, local television and radio personality, grew up on salubrious Crapsey Road.
Thanks to Lockport town clerks Judi Newbold and Karen Albone for research assistance.
Jean Linn is Lockport's town historian, as well as archivist and librarian at Niagara County Community College.
