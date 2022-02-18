Often roads are named after early residents who lived on them. In the case of Ruhlmann Road, it was named after a family who operated a business on the road.
What we now know as Ruhlmann Road was an agricultural epicenter of town. It is best known for being the home of the Hall Apple Farm for more than 130 years. John Hall (1824-1913) purchased the property, then the Wheeler farm, in 1885. A book could be written about the Halls and indeed John K. Hall (1924-2019) authored a couple books about the town that include his family’s history. His father John A. Hall (1895-1979) was a former town supervisor, involved in many civic pursuits in addition to his career in pomology.
According to the Hall family, the road was long ago called Maple Lane due to a row of maple trees lining the north side of the road.
How did it become Ruhlmann Road?
Arbogaste Ruhlmann (1817-1892) along with his wife, Catherine, and son, Eugene, emigrated from France to Lockport, New York. Early on, Arbogaste worked for Hiram McCollum of McCollum Orchards on North Adam Street. He and his family lived in a small stone house on the farm. He also worked with fellow market gardener Windsor Trowbridge. (A market gardener grows a selection of produce for markets.)
In 1870, Arbogaste purchased six acres on Summit Street and built a frame house for himself and his family. They acquired about 25 acres directly behind their home on Summit Street on what we now call Ruhlmann Road.
Eugene developed several patented inventions in the farm’s workshop. His most notable creation was an award winning wheel hoe, designed to make weeding more efficient. The marketing campaign claimed the invention performed the work of eight men.
Arbogaste and Eugene ran their own market gardening business, A. Ruhlman & Son. (Early records spell the name with one "n". Later on, the second "n" is tacked on.) Expert gardeners, their produce frequently won awards at the county fair. They sold their bounty at local markets and door to door. Legend has it Eugene Ruhlmann was one of the first to introduce tomatoes to this area. They were not popular at first because customers thought they were overripe apples. Ruhlman & Son specialized in vegetables, flowers — and ice. Before modern refrigerators and freezers, ice was used to keep food from spoiling. Ice was harvested and stored in heavily insulated ice houses to preserve it as long as possible after the weather warmed. The Ruhlmanns’ ice company was called Deep Rock Spring Water Ice.
The Ruhlmanns appeared to have a contentious relationship with fellow ice baron Silas Wright McCollum, as they traded barbs in the newspaper. McCollum charged that Ruhlmann’s water was tainted for its location near Mount Calvary Cemetery and he questioned whether it was truly an artesian well since they used a windmill to pump the water out. In turn, Ruhlmann insinuated that McCollum’s pond was fed by canal sewage. Much to McCollum’s chagrin, the Ruhlmanns’ well was noted as being “one of the greatest artesian wells in existence” in an 1884 issue of Scientific American. John A. Hall later owned the property and filled in the infamous ice pond.
The Ruhlmann home is still located on Summit Street. Incidentally, Summit Street was the former city boundary. The city expanded with hopes of acquiring property through Robinson Road, but instead settled for the new city border of Ruhlmann Road. The north side of the road is the city and the south side is the town.
The Lockport Town Hall and garage were formerly located at 6154 Ruhlmann Road. The original town hall was built by Raymond Wilson for $1,700.32 in 1928. The town moved into a new facility on Dysinger Road in 1974. The old town hall was used for storage until it was demolished in 2006.
South Lockport Volunteer Fire Company can trace its roots to the original town hall. The founding members of the fire company first met in 1942 at the town hall to discuss their plans. The fire company was formally established a few months later in 1943.
These days the entrance to Ruhlmann Road is flanked by Aldi’s and Pep Boys. By 2023, Lockport Memorial Hospital will also be located on this road.
There is a lot of history on such a short road!
While we will likely never see the return of the ice harvesting business, market gardening has seen a resurgence. These small farms focus on growing diverse produce and flowers locally. Some local farms include McCollum Orchards, Local Roots Farm and Feather Lane Gardens. A couple of local farms that specialize in flowers are Heirloom Soul Florals and Goody Girl Flower Farm. Believe it or not, there is still an ice company in Lockport — Mahar’s Ice Company on South Transit Road has been selling ice for almost 100 years!
The Ruhlmann family is buried in Saint Mary’s Cemetery and the Hall family is buried at Chestnut Ridge Cemetery.
Thanks to Rich Woodbridge and the Niagara County Historian’s Office for their assistance.
Jean Linn is Lockport's town historian, as well as archivist and librarian at Niagara County Community College. You can reach her at jlinn@elockport.com or 716-438-2159.
