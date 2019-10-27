Did you know the most common street name in New York state is Park, followed by Maple, Lake, and Sunset? Roads are often named for distinguishing features or landmarks, natural or manmade. People are also a frequent namesake, presidents being a popular choice.
In the town of Lockport, many of our roads are named after early settlers. A person’s home or farm would be a distinctive feature so it is logical a road would become known by the name of a prominent or pioneer resident.
In this series, we’re exploring early settlers whose surnames adorn maps and road signs. Today, Lockport Lore features Wynkoop and Wisterman roads.
Wynkoop
Wynkoop Road, on the eastern end of town, runs north to south from Akron to Dysinger Road. It is named for the Wynkoop family.
Patriarch Abraham Wynkoop traveled from Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, to settle on what is now his family’s namesake road. On Oct. 7, 1822, he purchased 110 acres from the Holland Land Company for $550. Today’s equivalent is about $12,000 or $109 an acre — quite a deal!
Abraham and his wife, Ruth Hays, had three sons, Charles, Daniel and Joel, and three daughters, Jane, Julia and Lydia. The children were young adults by the time the Wynkoops moved north. All the siblings but Jane made Lockport their home.
Abraham’s oldest son, Charles, fell in love with Sarah Buchanan from Seneca, N.Y. They married in 1825; however, their happiness was short-lived. Tragedy struck when their only child, a 2-month-old son, died. Shortly thereafter, Sarah died in 1829, at the age of 25. Charles spent the rest of his life as a widower.
Charles purchased his own parcel of land, adjacent to his father, in 1835. By all accounts, he was a hard-working and kind-hearted man. After clearing his land and earning a living through his agricultural pursuits, he built a Federal-style home, about 1850, on the west side of Wynkoop Road. (Fun fact: despite being located on the west side, the house has an east side street address. It was grandfathered in.)
Charles, although childless, became the de facto patriarch of the Wynkoop family. Many of his siblings lived with him in his grand home. His brother Joel lived down the road in a log cabin.
There may have been some political disagreements within the Wynkoop family. Charles was a lifelong Democrat who proudly cast his first Presidential vote for Andrew Jackson, while his brothers Daniel and Joel were Republicans; they supported Abraham Lincoln during the 1860 election.
By 1870, Charles was sharing his home with his niece Julia Loucks VanCleve and her husband Charles VanCleve. They helped manage his expansive farm, along with the help of their eight children. Charles VanCleve was a Civil War veteran, having served in the 96th New York Volunteer Infantry in 1865-1866. Julia was widowed in 1882 when her beloved Charles passed away.
In September 1883, fires of suspicious origin destroyed Charles Wynkoop’s barns and farm implements. Damages were reported as $3,000 (over $70,000 today). There was a rash of barn burnings that year which newspapers declared a “reign of terror.”
Charles wasted no time in recovering from the disaster. Less than 2 months later, on Nov. 7, 1883, a new 45-by-60-foot barn was raised on the Wynkoop farm. More than 70 friends and neighbors attended the barn-raising and ensuing party.
Charles died on April 16, 1898, at the age of 93 years, 6 months and 25 days. His funeral was held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church on Akron Road.
Julia VanCleve, who had been caring for him, inherited the Wynkoop farm. She lived there with her daughters, Sarah and Jennie, until her death in 1906.
The Wynkoop family is buried in Chestnut Ridge Cemetery.
Located at the northern terminus of Wynkoop Road was the District 6 schoolhouse, known as the Akron Road School. The school was built of cobblestone about 1848.The district was incorporated into Lockport City School District in 1957 and the schoolhouse was sold later that year.
Wisterman
Wisterman is a north-south route from Kinne to Rapids Road in the Rapids area of town. It is named after the Wichterman family who were originally from Germany. Their surname variations included: Wichtermann (the original German translation), Wischterman, Wickterman, and, finally, Wisterman. The Americanized spelling became the road’s name.
Michael Wichterman bought 110 acres for $3,300 cash in 1851. He built a house on the northeast corner of what we know today as Wisterman Road.
Michael and his wife, Elizabeth, had four sons and four daughters. His sons helped him clear the land from forest to cropland using oxen. Michael passed away in 1869 and his oldest son, Jacob, inherited the farm.
Jacob married Elizabeth Singer on December 31, 1864. They had two daughters: Adelia and Lucinda. Jacob was a tireless worker, logging and cultivating his land. He would walk to Tonawanda to arrange business deals.
Meanwhile, Jacob’s younger brother, Daniel, built a home on the western corner of the road’s terminus with Kinne. Thus, Wichterman homes flanked the northern entrance of what would become Wisterman Road.
Daniel married Catherine Hahn in 1859; however, their marriage was short-lived as Catherine passed away at the age of 21 in 1861. Daniel gave love a second chance and married Mary Ann Longnecker. They had three children together, although only one would reach adulthood.
To learn about new technologies that could be used on the farm, Daniel traveled to Philadelphia to attend the Centennial Exhibition of 1876. The exhibition commemorated the 100th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence and displayed myriad brand new inventions such as the telephone, typewriter and calculator. On his way home, Daniel died in a Niagara Falls railroad accident.
Daniel’s wife Mary Ann continued to live on her family’s farm with her children and brother-in-law Joseph until tragedy struck again. Her son Ellis died in 1888, followed shortly by her daughter Laura in 1889. Mary Ann focused on managing the farm along with the help of Joseph and eldest daughter Clara.
Mud Creek crosses Wisterman Road and meanders along the western property. Joseph was an accomplished fisherman and caught bullheads out of the creek.
Mabel Bowen, daughter of Adelia Wichterman, purchased the farm from Mary Ann Wichterman in 1919. (Mabel also owned the Rapids Hotel, formerly known as Utley’s Hotel, which was built in the 1850s.)
Clara cared for her mother and uncle Joseph until they passed away in 1923 and 1931 respectively. Clara was an active member of Rapids United Brethren Church (now Rapids Bible Church) and Ladies’ Aid Society throughout all 94 years of her life.
The Wichtermans are buried in Shaeffer Cemetery.
Neither of the Wichterman homes is extant. If they did still exist, their mailing addresses ironically would be Kinne.
A unique feature of the road today is that it boasts a baseball field. Harley Field was created by Wisterman Road resident George Davis beginning in 1999. It is named after his son, Harley. The elder Davis hoped a baseball diamond would quell his son’s Xbox usage. Davis planned the whole field using just a kite string and stick. The facility hosts a variety of games for the An-Jo league as well as travel leagues. It has even hosted a wedding. Harley Field is Lockport’s own field of dreams — much like the wooded land along Mud Creek was to the Wichterman family.
Thanks to Laurie Sanders, Levi VanCleve, George Davis, the Niagara County Historian’s Office, and Lockport Public Library for research assistance.
If you have additional information you would be willing to share to develop a more comprehensive history on these locations or others, please contact me at jlinn@elockport.com or 438-2159.
Jean Linn is Lockport's town historian, as well as archivist and librarian at Niagara County Community College.
