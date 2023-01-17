Alex Weinstein is a Lockport native, educated at Starpoint, who spent three years at SUNY Fredonia. She has a supportive family and friends she can depend on, but most of all Weinstein has talent and dreams.
She said she left Lockport in the summer of the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic at the request of a friend of hers who was living in Los Angeles. Weinstein noted that she was between jobs at the time, as was much of the country, so it was the perfect time to move.
“He’d been asking me to join him for a while,” she said. “I thought it was the best time, because I was out of work. It was really helpful to have friends there already.”
Weinstein was able to find an apartment right down the street from her friend and started looking for work. She thought she might be able to make it into the movies, having worked as a production assistant in a film in Buffalo, and sure enough, she got lucky.
“Fortunately, after I moved there in August, a friend helped me get a job in October as a costuming assistant,” she said. “That was my first job in California.”
The job was a pilot for a show called “Red Bird,” a thriller in the same vein of “Murder on the Orient Express.”
While it didn’t take off, Weinstein said she was grateful for the experience. She continued to freelance in the area for a few more months, but ultimately had to move back to Lockport.
“LA is a very expensive city,” she said. “And freelancing, there’s an ebb and flow, and unfortunately there was more ebbing than flowing being done. and it’s not the city to be unemployed in.”
Today she’s looking into her other love, music, and plans to be recording more songs under the name of Jupiter Radio Theater. She goes to Philadelphia to record music that she describes as “alternative” but also classical. She is a talented pianist, her favorite instrument, but is more into the actual writing of the music.
She is not, however, “a great lyricist.”
“I do a draft of lyrics and then I workshop with the singer of the song,” she said. “I’m more into the composing and the entire song as a whole.”
Another part of Weinstein’s life is that she’s part of the LGBTQ community as a transgender woman. She noted, with a laugh, that when she moved to Los Angeles she had a beard.
“Again, I was lucky,” she said. “I had a group of friends who supported me and my family was welcoming.”
Weinstein said the act of coming out to her family, friends and especially parents, was terrifying.
“I do feel comfortable in Lockport,” she said. “Though sometimes it’s despite the eyes watching you who are less than appreciative.”
Weinstein said she plans to record more songs in the next month and then pivot to costuming again. Her music can be found at https://www.facebook.com/Jupiter.Radio.Theater/.
