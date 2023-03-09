Lockport, New York, is known for launching some of America’s best-known storytellers, from novelist Joyce Carol Oates and “Cannonball Run” script writer Brock Yates to the YMCA’s late Goose Gray and former local Beatles biographer Geoffrey Giuliano.
Today, retired pathologist and Lockport native Dr. Louis A. Rosati is making the national rounds of speaking engagements and talk shows with “The Boy in Abruzzo: A Novel of WWII,” which sells on Amazon.
Rosati has lectured at the Niagara History Center, at Rotary, on the Italian American Podcast with Frankie D., and other locales. Frankie, during an interview with another author, recently mentioned The Boy in Abruzzo again as a highly recommended read, while FeedSpot.com named Frankie’s show No. 2 of the Top 10 Italian American Podcasts in the United States.
In Rosati’s third published volume, he tells the powerful and inspiring story of a teenager who saves POWs and helps defeat Italy’s German occupation. Rosati said the boy, Francesco, is “a model for the unsung heroes in the rugged, mountainous Abruzzo region of Italy who risked their lives to aid escaping POWs, Italian Jews, and other threatened citizens.”
Rosati was once named “the real Quincy, M.E.” by the Arizona Republic, the state where he and wife Rosalie, both graduates of Lockport High School, now make their home. They have three successful adult children.
Rosati created the character Francesco based on a young man who saw wartime atrocities in his teens and later lived within Rosati’s West End Lockport neighborhood. Distantly related to the doctor, Francesco’s real last name was also Rosati.
Francesco’s heroic efforts for the Italian resistance “represent the brave actions of those whose names were lost to history,” the author said.
A historical landmark of wartime fiction, The Boy in Abruzzo is a spectacularly authentic tale that recalls the spellbinding narratives of other books, including The Nightingale, All the Light We Cannot See, and Beneath a Scarlet Sky.
“This is an important story,” wrote Linda Dini Jenkins in the popular Abruzzissimo magazine. Rosati puts the reader right there with Francesco, in the middle of his brutalized village, on his initial hide from the enemy, and then in his courageous fight back. Jenkins raved that The Boy in Abruzzo is “a riveting read (that) tells how the anti-fascist movement operated.”
Amazon Reviewers, at 4.5 to 5 stars, say: “...a part of history usually overlooked by American writers; ...a testament to what otherwise ‘ordinary’ people are capable of when faced with barbarism and injustice; absorbing; ...beautiful portrait involving history, a good storyline and authenticity...”
As the novel begins, it’s autumn of 1943 in Roccamorice, a village in Italy’s Abruzzo region. The once proud though poor village Italians there are starving, terrorized by the Nazis. Courageous Francesco, at just 15, seems ready to take on the entire Gestapo to defend his family.
Francesco falls in love with the teen daughter of a generous patriarch. The host businessman is surreptitiously involved in the Italian resistance. Torn between young love and patriotic duty, Francesco tries to protect his hosts by leading two POWs through enemy territory to reunite with the British Eighth Army. Along the journey, Francesco witnesses the war’s atrocities. A devastating loss leaves the boy in shock.
Years after the war, the real, grown-up Francesco, as an immigrant, settled in Lockport, and was an employee at Simonds Steel. He was a popular man who raised a family in the West End.
In the book, Francesco and one of the former POWs, who became an investigative history professor in Canada, meet and begin an assignment of redemption — hunting a Nazi war criminal. This part of the book is fiction, \Rosati said, though it’s inspired by some real occurrences involving others in the resistance.
The Boy in Abruzzo is a classic of Italian history.
A longtime pathologist, Rosati is also the author of My Winning Season (2012), a nostalgic memoir of 1950s Lockport little league baseball, and Men of Steel (2019), a photo-packed romp through the history of the local, now abandoned, Simonds Saw and Steel plant.
Historian and educator Dan DiRocco said The Boy in Abruzzo is “very entertaining, instructive, and credible … good sense of wartime Italy. I could identify with the people, places, and historical lore. Francesco is a good character, quite believable as to motivation, understanding of his duties and personal aspirations.”
Marshall Terrill, author of “Steve McQueen: Life and Legend of a Hollywood Icon,” called Men of Steel “a monumental effort. Proof that a historical book can have heart and soul. This will be considered a definitive work.”
Rosati visits the Lockport area often and is expected to address the Italian Consulate in Niagara Falls within the year, along with possible speaking engagements at Lewiston Public Library and at a social club in Buffalo. Readers may access his books at Amazon.com and communicate with the author at lrosati@cox.net.
