It is common to think of the Niagara Frontier as just a manufacturer of parts, not vehicles. Harrison Radiator / GM, the large local manufacturer of car and truck parts founded in 1910 at Lockport, comes to mind.
The end of the horse and buggy, at the turn of the 20th century, was an innovative and creative time. A new industry centered around the motorcar was being launched. Buggy, bicycle and blacksmith shops were building carriages with motors, gas, electric and steam. There was hesitancy, experimentation, and the rise and fall of new companies as they tried to imagine, engineer and manufacture new vehicles to replace the horse.
Niagara County was a region of transportation pioneers. According to my investigations, entrepreneurial engineers in the towns of Lockport, North Tonawanda, Niagara Falls, Gasport and Wilson started more than 10 companies that had records of producing complete vehicles during the transition period from the wagon to the motor vehicle.
In the primitive days of the motor vehicle industry, Lockport, the center of Niagara County vehicle production, was home to five of the companies: American Motor Truck Company, 1904; Covert Motor Vehicle Company, 1901; Lockport Bicycle Works, 1895; S.B.M Steam, 1901; and Dussault Foundry, 1904.
This was a rapidly changing business, and tooling, workers and manufacturing were often transferred to other shops, making it difficult to determine who made what and when. There are rumors of other vehicles and there may have been a few prototypes. For example, an article by Clarence Lewis, Niagara County Historian, claimed the first steam powered horseless carriage in the United States was built in the late 1800s by Lockport resident Elisha West, a machinist and steam fitter. There is a credible account of two trial runs of this early vehicle in Lockport. Tracking down the story, I verified West had a shop during this time at 79 Market Street.
If you needed a motor vehicle, you could shop local and the man who put together your horseless carriage lived in town.
Let’s take a look at the pioneers, and the companies, who made Lockport the hub of motor buggy manufacturing in Niagara County.
American Motor Truck Company
Founded in Lockport, the American Motor Truck Company’s main office and factory were located in a large building on Caledonia Street near Gooding Street. Early on the company was involved with the Findlay Motor Company of Findlay, Ohio, and the two were later merged.
In 1908 E.B. Olmsted was the vice president, overseeing the manufacturing of trucks for farm and commercial use. The company also had sales offices in Chicago and San Francisco. Continuing its outreach, the company exhibited at many of the national auto shows of the time.
Claiming to be “Built for Freight and Passenger Service,” American Motor produced a series of sturdy-looking trucks including tour buses, ambulances, delivery, patrol and chemical wagons.
Covert Motor Vehicle Company
This one was founded in 1901 by Byron V. Covert, a local hero and civic-minded businessman. He built a needed emergency quarantine hospital on the Lockport City Hospital grounds in just two days, to care for those affected by the influenza epidemic of 1918. Covert was also involved with the startup of Harrison Radiator.
Covert’s first business was a bicycle shop at 56 Market Street where he sold Columbia bicycles and his own brand. Headquarters was then moved to 57-61 Richmond Avenue (Canal Street), and there is also a listing at 12-18 Richmond Avenue. The building at 57-61 Richmond Avenue was sold to Herbert C. Harrison, who founded Harrison Radiator in that same building. Later, a new, large Covert factory was built at 91-95 Grand Street.
Covert manufactured automobiles from 1901 until 1907, powered first with steam, then gas. The bodies of Covert cars were finished and painted by the Bronson Carriage Shop on Park Avenue (later the location of the Park Hotel). The cars were also exported to England as Covert-Jacksons. Covert had sales offices in Rochester and Detroit.
After 1907 the business was known as the Covert Gear Company. Covert continued to manufacture parts, specializing in transmissions. The last record was in 1933 when the business closed.
A Covert car, in restored condition, can be found at the Wilson Historical Society’s excellent vehicle museum.
Lockport Bicycle Works
In 1892, Fred W. Korff (also found as Korf) and Edward M. Bunce were listed as the proprietors of the Lockport Bicycle Works at 58 Market Street. A Mr. Brice is also recorded as involved with the development of this buggy, a lightweight horseless wagon with bicycle wheels.
This unique automobile is included not for its practicality but for its inventiveness and creativity. I would call it a horseless wagon; it cannot be called a motorcar because it did not really have a motor. The method of power was two large wind-up springs that could be continuously twisted as the vehicle traveled.
Early motorcar literature names the vehicle as the “Lockport”. There is a sketchy history suggesting two prototypes were produced. A descriptive road test in the Lockport Journal, October 17, 1895 edition, had these highlights: “… the vehicle showed considerable speed…in the front are two small steel barrels which contain the springs…one winding is sufficient to drive the vehicle several miles”.
Credit must be given to Korff and Brice for their experimentation and boldness as other fledging car manufacturers were using gas, steam or electric motors.
S.B.M. Steam
At the turn of the 20th century, S.B.M Steam, 86-88 Market Street, produced steam cars and parts for steam vehicles. This company produced the engine for the oldest surviving Canadian automobile. The 4-horsepower, 2-cylinder steam engine was purchased by a Canadian company for the Neff Steam Buggy in 1901. In that same year S.B.M. produced a steam-powered run-about.
S.B.M. was named after the principals, Schaeffer, Bunce and Marvin. The company was renamed S.B. Steam, and turned to selling cars without a motor, when Marvin left. The speculation is that Marvin had the rights to the steam engine.
Dussault Auto Works
Dussault Auto Works, 19-21 Buffalo Avenue, was founded by Albert H. Dussault, a former employee of Covert Motor Vehicle Company. An enterprising Lockport man, he had a series of business. In 1904 he opened a machine shop (Auto Works) and a 1904 ad indicates the shop manufactured automobiles “made to order”. Dussault held a patent on a 3-cylinder engine of his design.
Dussault was also a principal in the Dussault Foundry at 2-6 Washburn Street.
A 1927 business directory lists Dussault Auto Works selling automobiles at 53-55 Richmond Avenue.
In the transition to motorcars, change came to the businesses that supported the horse. In 1895 there were 16 blacksmith shops listed in the Lockport Directory; and by 1920 there were only six left.
The enterprising self-made engineers in Lockport envisioned and created these early motorcars, participating in the greatest revolution in transportation history in the 20th century. Why did Lockport have a large number of early vehicles? Perhaps we can attribute it to geography and the Erie Canal. Because of the drop in the canal at Lockport it had accessible waterpower. Utilizing the mill races off the canal many factories were built. Then steam and electric power followed.
Because of this initial manufacturing, Lockport developed a core of skilled, hands-on inventors, machinists and craftsmen. Since it was a small town the exchange of ideas was easier. As I traced the history of these early vehicles in Lockport, I found interaction and movement between the inventors’ workshops. You could walk to all of the listed vehicle shops in 15 minutes, even stopping at the Harrison Radiator factory on Richmond Avenue for a visit. With the early manufacturing, a concentration of the right people, and the spirit, things came together at the right time in Lockport for the nascent motor buggy business.
Lockport native Jim Boles is the operator of Vanishing Past Press, whose aim is to develop, publish and market works of scholarship and cultural importance concerning under-examined and unexplored local history. To pose questions or suggest additions to his list of local motorcar manufacturers, contact him at jamesboles47@gmail.com. Resources used in his research were provided by Lockport Public Library, the Niagara County Historical Society and the Wilson Historical Society.
