Lockport Outdoor Arts and Crafts Festival has released its artists and craftsman awards that were presented during the 44th annual festival held on June 29 and 30.
The winners are:
• Best of Show — Nikki Milley
• Pottery — Debora Bendelto
• Wood Painting/Country Wood — Becky Heigl
• Photography — Raymond Griffen
• Oil & Water Painting — Brian Shea
• Fabric & Soft Sculptures — Vicki Bellis Brouk
• Multimedia — Wendy Pound
• Woodworking/Woodcarving — Fred Janik
• Soap and or Candles — Sarah Cox
• Floral — Helen Heide
• Leather Tooling — Sarah Wachowski
• Jewelry — Christine Liberatore
• Metal Working — Dawn Estes
• Glass — Rebeca LaFountain
The Optimist Club of Lockport would like to thank the Lockport city streets and parks department, the Lockport Police Department, the Lockport Fire Department and the city administration for their 44 years of ongoing support of the Lockport Outdoor Arts & Crafts Festival.
We would also like to thank the citizens of Western New York whose attendance makes the festival one of the largest in the area. Proceeds from the Arts & Crafts festival provide funding for various youth activities and community projects in and around the Lockport area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.