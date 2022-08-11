BUFFALO — Lockport-based photographer and printer Lee Williams will debut his first solo photography exhibition at Flight Gallery. His show titled “LIT Buffalo!” showcases regional architecture and landscapes, including the Buffalo Central Terminal, Lockport Flight of Five Locks and the Col. Ward Pumping Station.
“Photography would seem to be the most literal form of expression when in fact many elements factor into making an image with a camera,” says Williams. “The artist’s final piece is only a small part of their surroundings as they pressed the shutter button. And those surroundings absolutely affect what ends up in the image.”
The opening reception for “LIT Buffalo” is slated for 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. Flight Gallery is located inside Flying Bison Brewery and is open to people of all ages.
Williams is a freelance artist who takes inspiration from the history and the beauty of the area he lives in. Born and raised in Western New York, Williams received his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from SUNY at Buffalo. He is an experienced printer, having worked in the industry for more than 30 years. A self-taught photographer, he strives to take a closer look at his subjects. Light, shadow, and texture are prominent elements of his work. He’s an exhibiting member of the Buffalo Society of Artists and the Western New York Artists Group.
Williams and his wife Jennifer reside in Lockport with their rescued dogs and cats. Large prints of his work inspired by the ongoing restoration of the Flight of Five Locks are currently on display in the city court.
