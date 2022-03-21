Mahjong meet-ups at Casual Dragon games

Every Saturday afternoon, Casual Dragon Games welcomes people to play Mahjong in its store. While it is played with the same tiles, this isn’t the Solitaire-like game that one might be familiar with from their phones and computers. This is the traditional game.
Mahjong is traditionally played between four players, and is often described as being a combination of rummy and poker. It originated in China in the 19th century, where it gradually caught on throughout East Asia, and eventually in the United States by the time of the 1920s and '30s. Different play styles exist from different regions. The Chinese version is the play style that’s usually used at Casual Dragon.
“It’s strange to say, but it’s kind of a relaxing game even though it’s high stress as well,” said Casual Dragon owner Jason Gough. “There’s a lot going on, a lot of thinking, a lot of computations in your head, but then again it’s very relaxing too.”
The group at Casual Dragon was started five years ago in part by Derek Purpura of Lockport, after he met Justin Dilgard, a fellow player in the store. Purpura started playing the game 10 years ago when he learned how to play from a Flash game on the internet. Prior to the group that Purpura and Dilgard helped start, the nearest regularly meeting Mahjong group to Western New York was in Rochester.
“One of the other people who came here often was here with his Mahjong set,” said Purpura, “I already knew how to play, and I said ‘Oh, Mahjong,’ and he says, ‘Oh, you mean Solitaire,’ and I said ‘no, I mean the four-player game.’ He was from the Mahjong club at RIT, and we ended up starting this group here in order to teach people how to play.”
Casual Dragon has designated an entire room for Mahjong which even has its own auto-table. The table has its own internal machinery which automatically shuffles and sorts tiles before properly arranging them on the table through hatches.
“When Justin and Derek bought the auto-table, that was probably the best advertising that we’ve had,” said Gough. “You walk by that thing, and it just draws people in the room, and now they’re curious.”
Sets of tiles can even be bought in the store. The store has also done outreach at Mahjong events at UBCon, the annual anime convention at the University at Buffalo.
“UBCon was one of our biggest outreach events to get a lot of people in to see the game being played, and to jump in themselves.” stated Sharon Stack, a Casual Dragon employee who’s also a member of the Mahjong group. “We’ve tried to find people scattered all over,”
On top of their weekly meetings, teaching days are also held on the first Tuesday and Saturday of each month. Purpura is hopeful that lightening Covid cases will allow more people to come out to the training days.
“We’ve always offered to teach someone who comes in who’s interested, but now that Covid is letting up more, we wanted to consolidate our training days and say, ‘Come in here these days, we are specifically teaching and not just sitting here playing and willing to teach.’ ”
The group is currently planning a tournament which will occur in June, but a specific date has yet to be determined.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.