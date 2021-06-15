Melissa Etheridge to perform at Artpark

Melissa Etheridge will perform on the Artpark Amphitheater stage on Aug. 24 as part of Tuesdays in the Park lineup.
Etheridge stormed onto the American rock scene in 1988 with the release of her critically acclaimed self-titled debut album, which led to an appearance on the 1989 Grammy Awards show. For several years, her popularity grew around such memorable originals as "Bring Me Some Water," "No Souvenirs" and "Ain't It Heavy," for which she won a Grammy in 1992. Etheridge hit her commercial and artistic stride with her fourth album, Yes I Am (1993). The collection featured the massive hits, "I'm the Only One" and "Come to My Window," a searing song of longing that brought Etheridge her second Grammy Award for Best Female Rock Performance.
In 1995, Etheridge issued her highest charting album, Your Little Secret, which was distinguished by the hit single, "I Want to Come Over." Her astounding success that year led to Etheridge receiving the Songwriter of the Year honor at the ASCAP Pop Awards in 1996.
In 2007, Melissa Etheridge celebrated a career milestone with a victory in the “Best Song” category at the Academy Awards for “I Need to Wake Up,” written for the Al Gore documentary on global warming, "An Inconvenient Truth."
In June 2020 Melissa launched Etheridge TV, an independent channel built on the Maestro platform. Etheridge goes live five days a week for her fans, each day offering something different. That same month Melissa also announced the launch of The Etheridge Foundation. Through the foundation, the singer hopes to raise money to support healthy new research into the causes and effects of opioid addiction. She wants to partner with and support organizations that delve into new ways of understanding and treating underlying mental health issues in conjunction with drug addiction. She hopes to find ways for people to seek treatment outside of pharmaceutical norms and find new answers and relief for those suffering from the devastating effects of addiction.
Tickets, ranging from $19 to $55 go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday. Prices increase by $5 starting Sunday, August 22nd.
Tickets will be available at the Artpark box office and ticketmaster.com. Visit artpark.net for more information. More event announcements will be coming soon.
