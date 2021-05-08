Mental health is centered on how our thoughts and emotions affect how we think, feel and act, which affects every single one of us. May is mental health awareness month, a time of intention to learn, recognize, acknowledge and continue a discussion of support thereafter.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) shares the following data: “1 in 5 U.S. adults experience mental illness each year.”
Some of the most common mental health diagnoses include depression and anxiety. That statistic represents a family member, friend, partner, co-worker, a neighbor and a stranger we pass by; an eye-opening statistic that the norm is amongst all of us, including ourselves.
The takeaway here is, all can experience mental health symptoms, and do so in some capacity over the course of their life. Symptoms of the mental health condition known as depression may include sadness, low motivation, loss of interest in once-enjoyed activities, irritability and guilt, to name only a handful. Symptoms of anxiety may include much worrying, difficulty controlling the worry that affects concentration, fatigue, and feeling on edge.
Contributing factors that may exacerbate our mood can be related to adjustments in life (housing stability, job or financial change, a blended family, becoming a new parent), biological changes including medical conditions or genetics, lack of enjoyment or fulfillment, and not having supportive people involved in our lives.
As a reminder from past discussion, someone may not even be aware they are experiencing mental health concerns because common warning signs to the development of symptoms may go unnoticed such as changes in sleep, appetite, concentration and energy level. It is worthy to note these are early tell-tale signs that your body and mental health may need attention.
Support for mental health concerns is mental health counseling and sometimes medication may be helpful. A mental health professional will share and provide clarity of the symptoms of mental health conditions, discuss options to work towards improvement, and work with you to maintain long-term management.
Be mindful of physical changes and stress that cause challenges in management of your mood, even if slight, and discuss them with your health care provider. If in need of mental health support one can ask their doctor for a referral, consult with their health insurance company to connect with covered providers, or conduct an internet search of local mental health providers to contact one of interest. And if you’re not sure you need or would benefit from the support of counseling, set up a consultation with a professional to help guide your decision.
If one is interested in learning more about mental health, consider visiting the National Alliance on Mental Illness website (www.nami.org), which includes educational videos and resources to support ourselves and others in our lives. Additionally, the site discusses information related to age of onset one may develop mental health concerns, with additional influencing demographics of gender, ethnicity, race, and more. NAMI also has a contact helpline number, 800-950-NAMI, if internet access is not available.
Until next time, treat yourself with care, patience and understanding.
Brittany Bennett is a licensed mental health counselor from Niagara Falls and the author of “SELF-ISH is the new SELFLESS.” Mental Health Well-being is published monthly in this newspaper. Send your questions to Brittany at bbennettlmhc@gmail.com.
