MENTAL HEALTH WELL-BEING: Counseling offers support during times of uncertainty

When working towards mental health wellness one should consider this a life-long endeavor — just as a person with diabetes, AFib, high blood pressure, or high cholesterol, amongst many other conditions, must work towards managing the symptoms of their condition long-term.
It is not uncommon for mental health conditions to develop over time that may go unrecognized as traits or symptoms until the concerns at hand begin affecting parts of one’s life outside of their immediate self. Examples of this could be hardships influencing performance in the workplace, how one interacts with their partner or family, or noticing changes in mood, perhaps irritability, sadness, anger or feeling detached from others. Sometimes we work through these challenges on our own and other times having professional support along the way is worthwhile and necessary.
Unfortunately, there’s an undervalued concept that counseling is used to talk about your feelings and emotions. There is also a misconception that mental health counseling is for those who are depressed, have anxiety or exhibit behaviors that may be less common. It is so much more than that. Rather, it is a true benefit to recognize the desire to have additional support during times of change and uncertainty. And it is a privilege to choose to have professional support along the way of trying times.
A handful of life encounters that are worthy of discussion and supportive counseling could include noticing strained relationships, adjusting to a marriage, becoming a parent, challenges with a job, financial change and responsibilities, retirement, self-doubt or uncertainty regarding life decisions. Sometimes we need and choose to honor the preference to talk out concerns and options without being challenged by the people closest in our lives.
Counseling is a time and place dedicated to discuss experiences that come with feelings, concerns, hopes, ups, downs, confusing and conflicted thoughts, purpose and goals. It is beneficial to take time to understand the purpose of counseling and the role of the counselor to best engage in the support one is seeking.
A professional support is there to listen, reflect back what they hear, and foster exploration in your thoughts and feelings and how they align with where you want to be. But you have control to decide what your focus is within your therapeutic journey. The counselor may be steering the wheel to keep you on course but you have control of the direction. Their job is not to tell you what to do or give advice unless it’s regarding your safety. Counseling is special and unique; a one-of-a-kind worthwhile experience.
If you notice changes in your sleep, appetite, concentration or mood, these are early tell-tale signs that your body and mental health need attention. One can consult with their health insurance company for direction on covered mental health services and providers; one can ask their doctor for a referral, or conduct an internet search of local providers to contact one of interest.
Until next time, remember: Treat yourself as you wish to be treated by others.
Brittany Bennett is a licensed mental health counselor from Niagara Falls and the author of “SELF-ISH is the new SELFLESS.” Mental Health Well-being is published monthly in this newspaper. Send your questions to Brittany at bbennettlmhc@gmail.com.
