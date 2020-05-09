MENTAL HEALTH WELL-BEING: Counseling or therapy, what's the difference?

Find yourself asking "what is mental health well-being?" To put it plainly: How our mind and body feel causes us to experience a variety of thoughts and feelings.
It is up to each of us to monitor when we feel good and when we desire to feel better. It is to be determined by ourselves what we want more of and less of in our lives. By identifying our feel-good moments, then intentionally making time to experience these more often, we can start the path of well-being.
Well-being is taking care of our thoughts and feelings by responding in a thoughtful and meaningful way. As a mental health counselor, I know how important it is to understand the different thoughts and feelings we have and the behaviors we exhibit. Taking time to understand why we think, feel and do permits us to live meaningful healthier lives.
I was pleased to receive questions from readers of this newspaper that had a focus on how to identify whether one should seek counseling, and questions about meeting with a mental health professional for the first time. The questions are just in time for the month of May, which has been dubbed Mental Health Awareness Month.
Here are some questions and answers from the collection of inquiries I received.
Q: Is there a difference between counseling and therapy?
A: Most often we hear the words counseling and therapy used interchangeably, by those who are attending sessions and mental health professionals themselves. Counseling may be viewed as providing guidance and education about symptoms, diagnoses and prognosis. Therapy may be viewed as exploration of our thoughts, feelings and behaviors through skillful discussion with a therapist. Most often, a bit of both will occur, which can explain why the words are used interchangeably. It is worth noting that mental health credentials vary from state to state, which could also influence the language used.
Q: What can counseling and therapy be useful for?
A: One of my favorite questions — everything! Therapy is good for the soul, good for self-challenge, and a path to work toward long term mental well-being. There are so many worthwhile reasons to join therapy. A few examples include: If you or others have noticed you do not enjoy leisure activities or hobbies as you used to; if you have uncertainty making decisions; if you feel overwhelmed or underwhelmed with life, work, a partner, your children or family members. If you have interest in practicing different ways to communicate, managing a medical condition, mental health condition or addiction, if you have a loved one who is working to manage their own mental health or addiction, then therapy may be helpful for you. Sometimes getting support for ourselves can be the best support for our loved ones who are managing a condition of their own.
Q: How is therapy different than talking to a friend or family member?
A: To describe this simply, family and friends may tell us what they think, what we should do or what they would do if they were us. A mental health professional asks questions with purpose, challenges thoughts we may have about ourselves and others. The mental health professional and the client take time to discuss what decisions or choices the person has, may discuss how our relationships with others in our lives affect the way we feel and the choices we make. A therapist’s job is not to tell someone what to do. We invite and guide discussion to ensure our client’s reasons for coming in are met with attention to detail, challenging perspective, encouraging growth and exploring change. We educate on symptoms of mental health conditions and prognosis, and we provide insight and support to your challenges, life changes, accomplishments and victories. It’s really one of a kind. We all deserve time to ourselves to work towards a feel-good-more-often life.
Q: How long can counseling and therapy take?
A: It can be short or it can be lengthy. This is really a discussion to have with your therapist. How long therapy takes varies. This will depend on the reason you joined therapy and what your hopes are by being in therapy. It is beneficial to let your therapist know if you have a timeline of your own. This will allow the therapist and you to discuss the time frame and work to meet your expectations.
Q: How do I choose a therapist?
A: Be picky! Therapy is all about you. You should want to meet the therapist you schedule with. Ask yourself: Do you feel more comfortable with one gender over another? Do you think you would feel more comfortable with someone who appears younger or older? Consider asking for a phone consultation to get a vibe before scheduling an appointment. Sometimes asking a few questions prior to scheduling or meeting can provide comfort and reassurance.
In closing, I want to thank readers for submitting your questions. Remember, no question is an odd question. If you have a topic or question you would like reviewed, please send my way.
Until next time, remember: Do more of what you love.
Brittany Bennett of Niagara Falls is a licensed mental health counselor. Her column on mental health issues is monthly. Send your questions to Brittany at bbennettLMHC@gmail.com.
