The World Health Organization reports the mental health condition of depression is “one of the main causes of disability worldwide” and that “1 in 4 people in the world will be affected by mental health at some point in their lives.”
Here is some useful information regarding depression, suicidal thoughts, anxiety and supportive treatment options.
Depression is one of the most common diagnoses in the world. Possible symptoms may include a down or sad mood, loss of interest in activities you typically enjoy (maybe you like to read, go for walks, or spend time with friends and you no longer make time to enjoy these things). One may notice a change in their sleep, concentration or weight, feel easily fatigued or slowed down, have feelings of guilt, feel worthless and have thoughts of not wanting to be alive.
Depression ranges in its severity and can be more pronounced during certain times of the year: notable dates, changes in season and daylight savings time.
Suicidal thoughts are a possible symptom of depression and may include having thoughts of not wanting to be alive, having thoughts of how to end their life, and making plans to end one’s life.
One of the most common myths about suicide is a concerned family member or friend thinking that talking about suicide with their loved one will lead to or encourage suicide. Having and encouraging discussions allows for transparency, and insight to those who are concerned while offering support and guidance to the person experiencing suicidal thoughts.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline shares, “evidence shows that providing support services, talking about suicide, reducing access to means of self-harm, and following up with loved ones are just some of the actions we can all take to help others.”
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline outreach number is 1-800-273-8255 and they have a website, suicidepreventionlifeline.org, that includes educational information, in addition to live support and guidance.
Anxiety is another common mental health condition described as excessive worry and difficulty controlling the worry more often than not. Anxious thoughts can be accompanied by restlessness, feeling on edge, irritability, feeling easily fatigued, and muscle tension. Anxiety may affect one’s sleep and concentration, their ability to commit to their job, social events, and other areas in their life.
It is worthy to note that it is not uncommon to have both anxiety and depression as they can influence one another.
It is important to recognize that mental health can change over time related to a change in one’s life, biological changes including medical conditions or genetics, lack of enjoyment or fulfillment in life, and having limited supports in our lives. Challenges within our relationships, comparison to others, substance use, financial stress, and lack of personal time to work towards wants and needs can cause stress that leads to the development of, or an exacerbation of, symptoms.
A mental health professional works with you to determine any symptoms you may be experiencing while providing insight into your condition, supportive counseling, and offering direction that may include a referral for a psychiatrist to discuss medication options if desirable or recommended. Research reflects and supports the most worthwhile management of mental health conditions is consistent counseling with a mental health professional, or a combination of both counseling and medication.
In addition to this supportive option it is worthy to consider developing and maintaining a consistent appetite, sleep and exercise routine, all of which can affect our mood and motivation.
If you notice your mental health needs attention, contact your health insurance company for guidance of those who accept your insurance, or conduct an internet search of counselors who offer phone or online counseling sessions. Schedule and attend your appointment.
Until next time, treat yourself, and others, with care, patience, and understanding.
Brittany Bennett is a licensed mental health counselor from Niagara Falls and the author of “SELF-ISH is the new SELFLESS.” Mental Health Well-being is published monthly in this newspaper. Send your questions to Brittany at bbennettlmhc@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.