Mental health wellness continues to be a strong topic that was thrusted into conversation more than ever as the pandemic took over just more than a year ago. There has been ongoing discussion of mental health within television programming, social media and a lot of internet searches. You will read here just a handful of frequently searched questions centered on mental health, as well as insight and guidance related to these recurrent questions.
What is mental health? Mental health (MH) is centered on how our thoughts and emotions impact how we think, feel and act.
What are common mental health conditions? Depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder and adjustment disorder (which can be accompanied by depression and anxiety). The World Health Organization reports depression is “one of the main causes of disability worldwide.” Reputable online sources to read about the different mental health conditions include the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), The World Health Organization and NAMI: National Alliance of Mental Illness, which offers many educational resources. They are all worth checking out.
What are causes of MH symptoms? It is worthy to note that mental health can change over time related to adjustments in life, biological changes including medical conditions or genetics, lack of enjoyment or fulfillment in life, and having limited supports in our lives, amongst other contributing factors. Challenges within our relationships, comparison to others, financial stress, and lack of personal time to work towards goals, or just daily management of life’s piling "to do list,"can cause stress that leads to depression and anxiety.
Can MH conditions be prevented? Anyone may experience mental health symptoms, and do so in some capacity over the course of their life. The National Institute of Mental Health reports that “one in five adults in America experiences a mental health condition in their lifetime.” Unfortunately, someone may not even be aware they are experiencing mental health symptoms.
Common warning signs of the development of mental health conditions that go under-noticed include changes in one’s sleep, appetite, concentration and energy level. These are early tell-tale signs that your body and mental health need attention. Be mindful to recognize these changes even if slight and discuss them with your health care provider.
A primary care physician is often a first step to helping one decide if meeting with a mental health professional may be a next step. If one recognizes they are in need of mental health support one can ask their doctor for a referral, consult with their health insurance company for direction on covered mental health services and providers, or conduct an internet search of local providers to contact one of interest.
What are supportive treatment options for MH conditions? This is a thoughtful question that will come down to meeting with a mental health professional to discuss your concerns and needs. An MH professional works with you to determine any symptoms you may be experiencing while providing insight into your condition, and offering supportive counseling that may include a referral for a psychiatrist to discuss medication options if desirable or recommended. Supportive and worthy approaches to management of mental health conditions include routine counseling with a professional, or a combination of both counseling and medication.
Until next time, treat yourself with care, patience and understanding.
Brittany Bennett is a licensed mental health counselor from Niagara Falls and the author of “SELF-ISH is the new SELFLESS.” Mental Health Well-being is published monthly in this newspaper. Send your questions to Brittany at bbennettlmhc@gmail.com.
