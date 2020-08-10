Metallica

Metallica performs.

 The Associated Press

Metallica is set to play Lockport later this month.

The band is the latest act and first rock band to play in the Encore Drive-In Nights Concert Series. The concert will be shown at drive-ins across the country, including Transit Drive-In on Aug. 29.

Tickets are $115 per car of up to six people and will go on sale Friday through Ticketmaster. A ticket will also include four mp3 digital downloads the upcoming release of S&M2.

Doors open at 6 p.m., the concert will begin at 8:30 p.m.

