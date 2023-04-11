Curtain Up Productions in conjunction with Historic Palace Theatre will present Million Dollar Quartet, the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical inspired by the one and only joint performance of four rock ‘n roll icons.
Million Dollar Quartet is set on December 4, 1956, when an auspicious twist of fate brought Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley together. Sam Phillips, the “father of rock ‘n roll” who was responsible for launching the career of each artist, made it happen at the Sun Records storefront studio in Memphis. The outcome is known as one of the greatest rock ‘n roll jam sessions in history.
Million Dollar Quartet, a jukebox musical, brings that momentous night to life with a tale of broken promises, secrets, betrayal and celebrations. Portraying the icons are renowned area musicians Ed Croft as Johnny Cash, Nathan Roberts as Elvis Presley, Ryan Henneberger as Jerry Lee Lewis and Michael Parrizzi as Carl Perkins.
Brian Wilson plays Sam Phillips. The cast also features Kasie Buono as Dyanne, Paul Allison as Fluke, Paul Todaro as Jay Perkins.
The eclectic score of rock, gospel, R&B and country hits including Blue Suede Shoes, Thats All Right, Great Balls of Fire, Walk the Line, Whole Lotta Shakin Goin On and more.
Million Dollar Quartet is directed by Christopher Parada. The design team includes Zach Carr and Kimberly Potfora (vocal directors), Jordan Stover (costume designer) and Dan Wiegand (tech production).
Performances dates are April 20, April 21, April 27 and April 28. For ticket information and purchases, visit the Palace Box Office at 2 E. Main St. or Mills Jewelers, 51 Main St.; call 716-438-1130; or visit www.lockportpalace theatre.org.
