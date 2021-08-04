106.5 WYRK and Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino are teaming up to present An Evening with Miranda Lambert, an outdoor concert on Sept. 18.
Miranda Lambert is one of the most successful country music artists in history. Known for her fiery lyrics and red-hot performances, Lambert has dominated the airwaves and commanded stages around the world for nearly two decades. Her nine studio albums have sold more than 7 million copies and produced a long list of hist singles, including “Gunpowder & Lead,” “White Liar,” “The House That Built Me,” “Heart Like Mine,” “Baggage Claim" and many more.
Tickets are now on sale and start at $95.
“WYRK is thrilled to be able to bring Miranda Lambert to Western New York with our longtime partners at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino,” said Chris Crowley, director of content at Townsquare Media of Buffalo, which owns WYRK. “Fans and artists alike have been waiting to gather again and feel the energy you can only get from a live show, and since we weren’t able to have the WYRK Taste of Country this year, we wanted to put on a show that WYRK listeners would be excited to see.”
“We’re thrilled that WYRK came to us with this opportunity to team up and bring an outdoor show to Niagara Falls that will be as powerful as the falls themselves,” said Patrick Bassney, General Manager, Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino. “When you talk about superstar entertainers, Miranda Lambert is at the top of the list, and we hope everyone is ready for a night they won’t forget.”
The festival-style evening will feature a number of opening acts, including Buffalo’s own Fuzzy & The Rust Belts, winners of WYRK’s Taste of Country Hometown Riser Competition in 2020, starting at 6:30 p.m., before Miranda Lambert takes the stage later that night. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. This is an all-ages outdoor show, and those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
