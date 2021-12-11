Monstrous, prehistoric paddlefish make comeback

Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Windy with light rain likely. High 61F. Winds WSW at 35 to 50 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Mostly cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 32F. W winds at 25 to 40 mph, decreasing to 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.