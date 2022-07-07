BUFFALO — Morty Jr. the Corpse Flower is on the verge of blooming at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens and the public is invited to try to catch a whiff within the next couple of weeks.
Corpse plants are famous for their horrible smell, like rotting flesh, while in bloom. When one blooms, the flower — and the stench — only lasts about 36 to 48 hours. Corpse plants only bloom every six to 10 years, making their flowers a rare sight to see and smell, according to Shaunna Rospierski, director of marketing and events for the Botanical Gardens.
When corpse plants are not blooming they send up enormous leaf structures — up to 20 feet tall and 16 feet wide — to collect energy to bloom again in the future. The leaf structure does not give off malodor, Rospierski said.
The Botanical Gardens acquired three Amorphophallus titanum corms — Morty, Morticia and Fester — in July 2014. Morty bloomed immediately and Morticia grew a leaf. Since then, the family has grown and experienced a series of leafings and bloomings. Fester divided into four parts in 2021, creating Morty Jr., Wednesday and Pugsley.
Presently Morty Jr. is about 2 feet tall. Wednesday and Pugsley are showing signs of growth as well, although not rapid growth, and they will be on display with Morty Jr., Rospierski said.
Amorphophallus titanum is a member of the Arum family. The leaf comes from the part of the plant known as a corm. That's an underground tuber, a swollen plant stem that serves as a storage organ for plants. The structure looks like a big potato and Morty Jr.’s corm weighs in excess of 120 pounds.
Updates are available on the Botanical Gardens’ Facebook page Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens and through Morty’s Twitter Account @MortyStinks.
For more information about the conservatory, visit www.buffalogardens.com.
