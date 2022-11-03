Journey is returning to the Buffalo area on March 16, 2023 at KeyBank arena. The tour also features Toto, making it an evening that will be filled with hits, and fans will be able to experience two of the greatest guitarists of the arena rock era, Journey’s Neil Schon, a double inductee in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and Toto’s Steve Lukather, who should have been inducted in the Rock Hall of Fame a long time ago.
Both bands have a history of revolving lead singers, and have overcome a lot of adversity due to lineup changes and litigation over the years. Toto’s current singer is Joseph Williams, the son of film composer John Williams. Joseph was Toto’s singer in the late 1980s and returned to the band more than a decade ago.
Journey’s current lead singer, Arnel Pineda, is the longest continuous lead singer in the band’s history, having debuted with the band 16 years ago. The band’s most popular lead singer, Steve Perry, was with the band for 10 consecutive years starting in 1977, and then Journey went on an extended hiatus before briefly reuniting with Perry.
It’s always a challenge to replace an iconic lead singer, and even though Perry was not Journey’s original lead singer, he was at the helm when the band was at the peak of its popularity.
Many bands have had to deal with the loss of an iconic frontman, and there have been varying degrees of success. When Van Halen’s lead singer David Lee Roth left the group, Van Halen chose a performer who sounded nothing like Roth when they brought in Sammy Hagar. Black Sabbath did the same thing when they chose Ronnie James Dio to replace Ozzy Osbourne, and both Van Halen and Black Sabbath continued to have some success, but both eventually reunited with their original singers.
Other groups, like Journey, chose a safer route, bringing in singers who have similar styles to the original singers. In the case of Foreigner, they originally replaced Lou Gramm with Johnny Edwards, and the band floundered until Gramm returned. When Gramm left for good, Foreigner brought in Kelly Hansen, whose vocal style is similar to Gramm’s, and the band has continued to be popular on the live circuit.
There are plenty of examples of bands bringing in sound-alike singers to perform classic hits, including Boston’s current lead singer Tommy DeCarlo, and Yes lead singer Jon Davison. Most fans have learned to accept the replacement players, as is evidenced by the fact that bands like Foreigner, Journey and Yes are still major concert draws. Most bands change key members numerous times, but most of them do a good job replicating a band’s classic era sound.
In Journey’s case, 2022 marks the 50th anniversary of the band’s founding. Schon is the only founding member still in the band; Jonathan Cain joined in 1980. Through all of the changes Journey has been one of the most resilient bands of their era, and even released new music earlier this year.
So while the Journey that fans saw in Buffalo opening for the Rolling Stones at Rich Stadium in 1981 may not have all the same players as the one they will see in 2022, fans can still expect a night of great music, and a lot of the same songs.
