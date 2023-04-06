The Cure is heading out on the road for their first United States tour in seven years, and while the band’s closest U.S show is in Cleveland (there is a date in Toronto as well), the tour could affect how concert tickets are sold, especially on the secondary market.
Most laws regarding ticket resales are made at the state level, and New York State has a long and storied history of dealing with sports and entertainment ticket sales regulation. Much of the ticket legislation is because New York is the home to Broadway Theater, and for years ticket speculators have pressured lawmakers to make changes to the laws.
It may seem hard to believe right now, but it wasn’t that long ago that a law on the books in New York prohibited the resale of tickets for more than 10% of face value. There were some notable problems with the law that were exacerbated by the proliferation of online ticket sales. The main issue that arose was that adjoining states did not forbid scalping, so scalpers got around the law by selling tickets in adjoining states.
In 2007 New York State removed the 10% requirement, which at that point had been largely ignored anyway. New York’s first law regulating ticket reselling, passed in 1921, prohibited the reselling of tickets for more than face value. In the 1950s the law was tweaked to allow for ticket sales of $2 over face value, and in 1970 a complicated law allowed for licensed ticket brokers to resell tickets.
While there was opposition to the deregulation of ticket resales in New York, the justification for overturning the law was that it would benefit the consumer by having ticket prices better reflect the demand for the event.
That has evolved into allowing the originator of the ticket to create a platform that allows people to sell tickets on the same platform they purchased them, and in the creation of the divisive practice of dynamic pricing, which allows ticket prices to fluctuate based on real-time demand.
There has been some benefit to the consumer when demand is low, but in the case of concerts that will likely sell out, ticket prices have reached astronomical levels for shows by high-profile artists like Taylor Swift and Bruce Springsteen.
While Springsteen has been heavily criticized for allowing dynamic pricing to bolster ticket prices, his justification is in some ways the same as The Cure’s. The real issue is that the artist has very little control over how tickets to their event are being distributed, and ticket resellers are getting rich at the expense of the artist.
Many major music artists have already lost revenue with the advent of music streaming services; reselling tickets feels like the moral equivalent of selling bootleg T-shirts in the parking lot after the show.
Artists should also have the ability to determine who gets their tickets. While the term “true fan” is subjective, the reality is that many rabid fans of artists that they have supported for years are priced out of the ability to see that artist live.
While it is unlikely that The Cure will cure the current ticket resale problems, at the very least there should be laws that require professional resellers to pay a percentage of the sales to the artist. Artists should also have the opportunity to choose what platform will be used for ticket distribution. Many venues have exclusivity deals with venues that don’t allow for any other form of ticket distribution.
Ultimately something needs to be done that will benefit the consumer and the artist, and as history has shown us, there is not an easy solution.
