Richard Marx is headlining his first show at Artpark tonight; the singer-songwriter is on the bill with the Yacht Rock Revue, a group dedicated to the yacht rock genre, which includes smooth-sounding songs with an emphasis on clean production in the studio.
Some of Marx’s music fits neatly in the yacht rock genre, including “Right Here Waiting” and “Hold on to the Night,” but the singer-songwriter’s career goes well beyond the genre and those hit ballads. Marx is a Grammy Award winner, a prolific songwriter, a highly respected music producer, and a frequent collaborator with some of the biggest names in music, including Kenny Rogers, Fee Waybill, and the late Taylor Hawkins.
When Marx was 17 years old, a cassette tape of songs he recorded wound up in the possession of Lionel Richie, who called the phone number listed on the back of the case and spoke with Marx. Richie encouraged Marx to move from his hometown, Highland Park, Illinois, to Los Angeles after he graduated high school to pursue a music career.
Within three years of relocating to L.A., Marx co-wrote two hit songs for Kenny Rogers, “What About Me?” in 1984 and “Crazy” in 1985. By the end of the 1980s, Marx’s first seven songs hit the Billboard top five. He was the only male artist in history to accomplish that feat.
During a recent phone interview, Marx talked about when he had the opportunity to help an aspiring artist the same way Richie had helped him.
“My mom introduced me to someone about ten years ago,” Marx recalled. “She called me and said, ‘Honey, you know I would never do this if I didn’t think it was worthwhile,’ and sent me a link to this young man’s song. She thought it was excellent, and I know she has great taste, and it was excellent. I contacted this kid, Michael Jade, and began a relationship with him.”
Jade became friends with Marx’s children and co-wrote a song with Marx that appeared on Marx’s 2022 release, “Songwriter.”
Marx’s three sons appear in “Songwriter,” and even though Marx has worked with some of the biggest names in the history of recorded music, working with his kids had a profound impact on him.
“I’m trying to find the right words for it, but I think it’s probably the most profoundly joyful experience I’ve ever had creatively. Working with some of my heroes and having great results, there’s a rush. But even that doesn’t compare,” he said. “We did the Kelly Clarkson show together last fall. They came and sang background vocals for me. Kelly said it was the coolest thing she had on her show. They are just phenomenally talented.”
As for what fans can expect to hear tonight, Marx said, “I am asked that so much that I have a joke answer where I say that I’m actually going to do only songs that weren’t good enough to make the actual albums. All the outtakes, all the lousy songs that were, none of the hits, not going to do any of the hits.”
“Of course, the real answer is that I’m so blessed to be able to do a greatest hit show. I can fill a whole show of songs people know. I’ve been throwing a couple of new songs because it’s always important to me to play some of the stuff from the newest or latest record, and there are also just songs that I love to play,” Marx said.
“So it’s just going to be a party. The bulk of the show is songs people know they can jam along with, which is why I am there. I’m just your host.”
