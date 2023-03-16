The summer concert season at Artpark has come into focus with the latest announcement of the return of Styx to the Artpark Amphitheater on June 2. It will be the first time Styx has performed at Artpark since 2016, and it is the first classic rock era band announced this year, although one could make the case that the Australian Pink Floyd show on June 28 is a classic rock era show as well.
Artpark continues to diversify its lineup, thanks to a number of factors including the near end of the pandemic era cancellations and postponements. Artpark is also hosting shows by a combination of promoters, including Live Nation, Funtime, Metamorphic Concerts and Emporium Presents. That is in addition to shows promoted by Artpark.
Last year Artpark hosted 19 Amphitheater shows, and nine at the Mainstage Theater. In case you aren’t familiar with the two distinct locations, the Amphitheater is the open air location, and the Mainstage Theater is mostly covered with a lawn section behind it. The Amphitheater holds about 9,000 per show, and the Mainstage holds about 4,000.
My best guess is that Artpark will announce another half dozen shows, especially since August is still looking sparse, especially in the Amphitheater, where no August shows are scheduled.
If you have paid attention to the rising cost of concert tickets, Artpark’s summer Amphitheater shows are still a bargain. The Styx, Barenaked Ladies and Australian Pink Floyd shows start at about $20 for general admission seats.
The season is set to kick off with Mt. Joy, an indie band from Philadelphia who have had a couple of notable songs chart, including 2017’s “Silver Lining” and “Lemon Tree” last year. They have been around for less than a decade, but they would appeal to a diverse age group of fans who like live music.
The BNL show will likely sell out again this summer. The group seems to have found a summer home at Artpark, and their shows have been high-energy affairs. If you haven’t caught them at Artpark yet, you really should make the effort.
For a long time Artpark was known for hosting many classic rock acts, but in the present the focus seems to have shifted to more singer-songwriters and indie acts. Given the mission of Artpark, it makes sense that they are forging a new identity as the host of diverse artists with devout followings.
The sad reality is that classic rock era artists are passing away or retiring in large numbers. Combine that with the number of casinos in the area that will pay more for older acts, and it’s safe to say that within the next five years there may not be a single classic rock era band on the Artpark schedule.
Nevertheless, there are some great shows already on the schedule including The Avett Brothers, Ben Folds Jason Isbell and Tori Amos. Even though I am not familiar with their music, I have spoken to many people who love Rainbow Kitten Surprise.
Of course the good news is that if we are talking about summer concerts it can only mean that summer is close, even if it doesn’t quite feel that way yet.
