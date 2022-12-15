BUFFALO — On Saturday, Musicians of Buffalo will present their annual Christmas concert at The Stage, 8166 Main St. The show features local music legend and bassist extraordinaire Billy Sheehan, who was a part of Buffalo’s most famous band, Talas, a distinction they held until The Goo Goo Dolls achieved superstardom.
To say Sheehan’s career has been prolific would be a gross understatement. When he was with the first incarnation of Talas, a power trio featuring Dave Constantino and Paul Vargas, the group opened for Van Halen, had U2 open for them, and were on the precipice of national stardom.
The first incarnation of Talas eventually split, and Sheehan revived the band with a second version featuring a dedicated lead vocalist, Phil Naro, but that lineup eventually split and Sheehan landed a spot in David Lee Roth’s first solo band, that included guitarist Steve Vai and drummer Gregg Bissonette.
Aside from the original lineup of Van Halen, the Sheehan era lineup was unquestionably Roth’s best backing band, and led to many more opportunities for Sheehan, including a spot in Mr. Big, a Los Angeles-based group that included Eric Martin on vocals, Paul Gilbert on guitar and Pat Torpey on drums.
Mr. Big’s second album, “Lean into It” achieved Platinum sales certification, and the group has released nine studio albums, the last one being “Defying Gravity,” released in 2017.
In addition to Talas, The David Lee Roth Band, UFO and Mr. Big, Sheehan has been in a number of supergroups and other projects over the years.
Niacin was a jazz fusion band Sheehan formed in 1996 with drummer Dennis Chambers and keyboardist John Novello. The group released a handful of live and studio recordings.
The Winery Dogs is a supergroup that features guitarist Richie Kotzen and drummer Mike Portnoy. They released two critically acclaimed albums, and an EP, between 2013 and 2017. The group recently announced a 2023 world tour, and although there is not a Buffalo date yet, there will likely be one at some point.
In 2017 Sheehan became a member of Sons of Apollo, a supergroup that featured Portnoy along with keyboardist Derek Sherinian, Jeff Scott Soto, and Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal. Portnoy and Shernian were in Dream Theater, Soto is a former singer for Journey, and Thal was a member of Guns N’ Roses.
Earlier this year Sheehan released “1985” with the second incarnation of Talas. The cover art features a broken down Delorean. The album features Phil Naro handling vocal duties, but sadly, Naro passed away last year.
Even though Sheehan does not reside in Buffalo any longer, he has maintained a strong connection to the region, and has made the MOB concert an annual event and important fundraiser for Music is Art.
Sheehan’s popularity extends way beyond Buffalo, and he is considered one of the greatest rock bassists of all-time thanks to his unique approach to the bass as a both a lead and rhythm instrument. Buffalo is lucky to have him as our native son.
