This week The National Football League announced that the Buffalo Bills home game versus the Miami Dolphins has been scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 17 at 8:30 p.m. In recent years the NFL introduced flexible scheduling, which allows it to move game times into prime time. The reasoning is simple: as the season progresses, games take on more or less relevance in relation to who makes the playoffs.
When the Bills schedule came out for the 2022 season, the Bills matchup against the Dolphins was already listed as a “flex” game. The NFL has a policy that states they will release flex game times at least 10 days in advance, which will give fans and the venue time to properly plan.
Since Saturday night is prime time for live musicians in and around Western New York, an unintended consequence directly affects the local music scene. With the Bills game on, venue owners will need to decide if it makes economic sense to have live music during the game, or that competes with the game.
Another factor to consider is that many locally based gigging musicians are Buffalo Bills season ticket holders (such is the case with my son, who is a drummer and has a gig scheduled for Dec. 17).
My musician friends weighed in on the situation on social media, and the reaction was mixed. The downside is that when gigs are canceled, or even rescheduled, it results in a loss of revenue for the musician that cannot be recouped. Many musicians are just recovering from the pandemic years, and while a singular gig being rescheduled may not seem like a big deal, the game will result in a loss of revenue for many artists because weekend gigs are usually where they make the most money.
During the Bills drought years, this was never a consideration, because not only was the team not good enough to warrant the NFL rescheduling games to prime time, the Bills did not captivate the region to the extent that they have in recent years. In the 1990s, there was no flexible scheduling, so venue owners could plan accordingly.
The resurgence of the Bills as a legitimate Super Bowl contender has created opportunities for bands to perform at pre and post-game events, but those opportunities are likely limited, and since this a home game, a sizable chunk of the area’s population will be attending the game in person.
This time of year in Western New York there usually aren’t many national touring acts that will be impacted by the game’s last-minute scheduling. Bela Fleck at The UB Center for the Arts is the biggest name in the area; most of the other entertainment options are holiday-themed concerts or shows.
Last year I attended a show by a national act on the same night as a Monday night Bills game, and not only was it the poorest attended show of the group’s tour, most of the few fans in attendance were in an adjoining room watching the Bills game, and it was an away game.
Of course, most of us, including myself, are happy the Bills are an exciting team to watch again, and hopefully as the years go on it will create more excitement in the region for both football fans and local musicians.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.