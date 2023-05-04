Bruce Wojick finds his way to Babeville a couple of times a year. Of all the groups he performs with, and the various duets and solo shows, his shows at Babeville with his band The Struggle are my absolute favorite. I’ll be there for the next performance May 10, planning to have Bruce tug on my earlobes, his customary greeting.
The 9th Ward at Babeville can be compared to the famous Cavern Club in Germany where The Beatles got their start. To be fair, I have never been to The Cavern Club, but the 9th Ward reminds me of what I would imagine it looks like.
There is an intimacy that is unmatched by any other venue in the region, and yet the shows down there still feel like larger-than-life events.
“I have been performing there for a little over 10 years,” Wojick recalled during a recent interview. “(Venue manager) Anna (Kapechuk) does things right. The sound is always great, whether it’s upstairs or downstairs, and we just have a great working relationship. I don’t have a bad thing to say about the place.”
Wojick will be performing songs from his solo catalog, including a few cover songs like the Muddy Waters classic “Champagne & Reefer,” which has become a staple for Wojick’s solo shows.
Wojick is always working on new material, and last year he released an EP titled “El Scotcho.” The title is a tribute to Wojick's father, who died last year. "He loved his scotch," Wojick said, "and when my brother and I would ask him what was going on his reply would be ‘el scotcho.’”
Another cut on the three-song EP is “Louder Than Concorde,” which has been misinterpreted. Wojick said it's about his first concert experience.
“In 1976 when I was eight years old, I saw Elton John at Rich Stadium, and they used to name tours back then, and Elton’s was the Louder Than Concorde But Not Quite As Pretty tour.”
“It rained all day, which I’ll never forget, and my mom and cousins got soaked. Boz Scaggs and John Miles were on the bill too. Miles was an English singer who was big enough back in the day, but nobody really heard of him after that.” (Miles released 10 albums, but only had one major hit, “Magic” in 1976. He died last year).
The Struggle’s lineup has remained stable for nearly a decade and currently includes Leo McDonald on bass, Denny Pelczynski on drums, Dan Delano on keyboards, and Will Holton on the saxophone. “I really love all of the guys," Wojick said. "We have a deep respect for each other, and there is no nonsense; they always show up prepared and ready to play.”
I can certainly attest to that. The Struggle is a well-oiled machine and they play with conviction. Wojick knows he has a great group of musicians behind him, and he truly appreciates his bandmates.
“If there is advice I can give to a young band it is to be careful who you let into the band, because once someone is in a band they are a lot harder to get out if it doesn’t work. You also have to be mature enough to understand the value of each of your bandmates. You don’t want to get into a ridiculous situation like when Aerosmith split up 30 years ago because one of the band member’s wives dumped milk on another band member’s wife’s head.”
Advance tickets for Bruce Wojick & The Struggle are $20 and can be purchased at babevillebuffalo.com.
