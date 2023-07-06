Carl Dixon returns to The Riviera Theatre in North Tonawanda on July 14 for a special performance of songs by The Guess Who. Dixon was the lead singer in the legendary Canadian band for eight years, from the late 1990s until 2008, with a hiatus during a short-lived reunion of the original members.
Dixon is also a member of Coney Hatch, who will be at The Riv for a sold-out show with Kim Mitchell on September 23.
Dixon was first approached to take over lead singing duties for The Guess Who in 1991, not long after prominent members left and bassist Jim Kale owned the rights to the name. “Jim had kept the band going when Burton (Cummings) and Randy Bachman wanted no part of it any longer; they were big successes,” Dixon recalled during a recent interview.
Kale formed his own version of The Guess Who. Not long after Dixon signed a songwriting deal with a major record label, one of Dixon’s friends, who was playing keyboards in the band then, recommended him to Kale.
“He called me and said their singer is just not cutting it; he thought of me. I had just signed this publishing deal but I’d love to discuss it,” Dixon said. “So, I met Jim Kale at a restaurant in Toronto, and he showed up looking very dapper in a suit and very much the successful rock star kind of guy. We had a discussion, and I heard later he decided as soon as he saw me, he thought I looked too young to be in the band. Didn’t matter what else I might be able to bring to the party. So that, they moved on to somebody else that looked age appropriate.”
“Six years later, they came to me again and said the guy they took after my first rejection had just gotten sick of it, wanted out, and would I consider it again? So I submitted a tape. They sent me tracks of their live show with the vocals removed, and they asked me to record the lead vocals on these tracks, and ... (drummer) Gary Peters told me later they thought it was Burton playing a joke on them because it sounded so close to the original records, and that was because of my devotion and love of the music when I was growing up.”
That was the beginning of Dixon’s tenure as the lead singer of The Guess Who. Like anyone who takes over for a prominent lead singer, he faced some scrutiny from fans, and persevered.
“When I started making records with Coney Hatch, I learned you must put your desire to show off aside to make the best version of a song because people respond to truth, and showing off isn’t truth,” he said. “The best thing you can do is present music in a way that’s congruent with the message that the song is conveying. And suppose it’s an established song, like the massive hit records of the Guess Who, Styx, or Foreigner, in that case, you owe it to the fans to bring them that when they pay good money for a show and not mess around with your own interpretation of it.”
As for his show at The Riv, Dixon promises to dive deep into The Guess Who’s catalog and has a great band of backing musicians to support him.
This band includes guitarist Laurie McKenzie, who was in The Guess Who at the same time as Dixon, drummer Mark Santors from the Toronto group Santors. bassist Bill Wallace, who co-wrote some classic Guess Who songs, and pianist Matt Young, who Dixon describes as a “dear friend” and “a treasure.”
Young “is the piano player that I always wanted to have in the band,” Dixon said. “So, it’s another level of enjoyment when I look around. I see my friends standing next to me, not just some guys that were put together because they needed a job.”
