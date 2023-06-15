One of the more intriguing shows on the Artpark concert calendar this summer is by singer-songwriter Lauren Daigle, who will be headlining the Artpark Outdoor Amphitheater on July 14. Daigle is one of a select group of musical artists that have successfully crossed over from contemporary Christian music to pop.
Daigle’s latest and eponymous album came out last month. It is her fourth record and follows her Grammy Award-winning and Platinum-selling 2018 release, “Look Up Child.” Daigle’s 2015 release, “How Can It Be,” was also certified Platinum, and all her releases have reached the top spot on the Billboard Christian charts.
Other notable artists that enjoyed mainstream success after performing Christian music include Amy Grant, Jars of Clay, Stryper, Katy Perry and Aretha Franklin.
Amy Grant was one of the first Christian music artists to succeed in pop music. Grant’s 1984 release “Age to Age” achieved Platinum certification, and was the first contemporary Christian music album by a solo artist to sell more than 500,000 copies.
Grant’s career was significantly boosted in 1986 when she recorded “The Next Time I Fall” with Peter Cetera, shortly after Cetera had left Chicago. The song topped the Billboard Hot 100 and received a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals.
In the 1990s, Grant’s music was more pop-oriented and less Christian. In 2000 she married singer-songwriter Vince Gill, who has successfully crossed country and rock music during his storied career. Gill and Grant have done multiple music projects together over the years.
Jars of Clay achieved mainstream success in the 1990s with the hit “Flood.” While some people may write off the Christian band as a one-hit wonder, they had continued success on the Christian music charts through 2013.
Katy Perry started her career performing Christian music and originally performed under her birth name, Katy Hudson. After one Christian music album, Perry adopted her mother’s maiden name as her stage name and shifted her focus to secular pop music. Perry has since become one of the most successful recording artists ever.
The legendary Aretha Franklin’s father, C.L Franklin, was a prominent Baptist minister, and shortly after her mother died, Reverend Franklin managed her career as a Gospel singer. The Reverend Franklin pastored a church in Buffalo, and legend had it that Aretha Franklin’s first time singing in public was in Buffalo, at her father’s church.
Aretha Franklin achieved phenomenal success in multiple genres. She was the first woman inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
In 1986, the Christian metal band Stryper achieved mainstream success with “To Hell with The Devil.” There were other Christian rock bands around at the time, including Petra. Still, none of them achieved the level of commercial success that Stryper did, even though it was short-lived.
It remains to be seen what path Lauren Daigle will take. Early indications are that she will have a long and successful career whether she continues to sing Christian music or not.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.